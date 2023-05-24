Christian Glass Case: $19 Million Settlement in De@th of 22-year-old Shot by Police

The “blood money” that will go to Simon and Sally Glass, the parents of Christian Glass, who was killed by cops last year, is $19 million.
That is more than the $15 million settlement made in 2021 for the death of Elijah McClain at the hands of Aurora police and paramedics. It is the largest known payout after a police killing in the state’s history.
The civil case over the death of Christian Glass led to that huge deal, which may be the biggest payout ever for a police killing in Colorado. But the criminal case against Andrew Buen, 29, and Kyle Gould, 36, who both used to work at the Clear Creek Sheriff’s Office, is still going on.
“Everyone talks about what the number is.” Simon Glass, Christian’s dad, told Spencer Wilson of the Mountain Newsroom. “It doesn’t really matter because it doesn’t bring him back. What are we going to do with blood money? We have to use it for good.”
Christian’s mother, Sally Glass, said she thinks it would be a good idea to start a trust with some of the money to help stop shootings like this one and the tragedies that happen to families like theirs.
According to court papers, this is how much each agency or community will pay:
Clear Creek County will pay $10 million, the Colorado State Office of Risk Management will pay $3 million on behalf of the Colorado State Patrol and the Colorado Department of Revenue, the town of Georgetown will pay $5 million, and the city of Idaho Springs will pay $1 million.
But the deal is about a lot more than just money.
The tweet below verifies the news:
The family of a Colorado man who was fatally shot last year by a deputy — killed after calling 911 for help when his SUV got stuck in a pile of rocks — say they will receive a $19 million settlement, the largest of its kind in state history. https://t.co/jd3IhtUbYJ
— NBC News (@NBCNews) May 24, 2023
After Christian Glass’s parents have been asked, Clear Creek County has also decided to name a public park after him. No one knows when or where this will happen. His folks said that they have seen other victims not be able to talk about the horrible things that have happened to them because it becomes taboo.
“We don’t want to be like that,” said Simon Glass.
Instead, they want the park to be a memorial to their son in Clear Creek County and a warning that the Clear Creek Sheriff’s Office is responsible.
“‘Christian Glass, who was Christian Glass?’ That was a boy who was murdered,'” Sally Glass said, referring to how the public could see the park.
The second part of the agreement is that Clear Creek County will set up a crisis reaction team by 2025, though plans for this were already being made in 2022. The goal is to help teach someone to handle situations like Christian Glasses without violence. In light of this killing, the county wants to hire someone right away to be on call in case of a crisis.
Lastly, the firm that represents Glass’s family said that the Colorado State Patrol will use Glass’s murder to build a virtual reality training scenario that will focus on “de-escalation in a high-stress situation.” This will include an introduction to the movie by Glass’s parents, who will talk about how important it is for an officer to step in.
They hope that this will stop what happened to their son on June 10 when his car broke down.
One of the most important things for Simon and Sally Glass was reading the news release in which the Clear Creek County Sheriff apologized for what had happened and admitted that his office had not told the truth about their son’s death. The statement said that the first news report “did not give a true account of what happened.”
Sally Glass said, “That was great for us.” “Because you lied, it shouldn’t have happened, and you killed our son,” she said.
“Putting that in writing is very, very important because it clears his name, which is what we wanted to do from the start. He didn’t do anything wrong; he was killed.”
Click on the following links for more news from the California Examiner:
- Body Found at Folsom Lake Identified as Man Washed Away Into American River
- Indy Guy Critically Wounded by State Trooper in East Side Firefight
The Glass family told CBS News Colorado that they thought their son had done something wrong and had to bury him. Now, they think their son is clear, but they are still waiting for the cops and deputies who killed him to be found guilty.
On June 21, Buen and Gould will be back in court for a hearing.
Simon Glass said, “Even when he was a little boy, he had a very strong sense of fairness.” “He would have wanted us to work hard to get here.”
Get ahead of the curve by accessing breaking news and insightful articles on californiaexaminer.net – start exploring today!