If you need some hair-flicking drama to get you through this year, go no further than Christine Quinn, who you either love or despise. Let’s see How Did The TV Star Christine Quinn Before Surgery Look?
The star of Selling Sunset’s frankness has gotten her into a lot of controversy with the rest of the cast, but we love her for it and can’t deny that she can move the needle on million-dollar listings.
Contents
Who Is Christine Quinn?
Worth an estimated $3 million, Christine Quinn is an American real estate agent, reality TV star, actress, and author. The Netflix reality show she stars in, “Selling Sunset” (2019-ongoing), was nominated for a Primetime Emmy in 2021 for Outstanding Unstructured Reality Program thanks to her popularity among viewers.
Both in 2021 and 2022, Christine and her co-star on “Selling Sunset,” Chrishell Stause, were nominated for the MTV Movie + TV Award for Best Unscripted Fight. More than 20 films and TV shows have featured Quinn’s acting skills, including Father of Invention (2010), Humans vs. Zombies (2011), Hot Tub Time Machine 2 (2015), and The Perfect Match (2016).
She wrote “How to Be a Boss B*tch,” which was released in the year 2022.
How Did The TV Star Christine Quinn Before Surgery Look?
Fans of Selling Sunset actress Christine Quinn may never know what she looked like before the needle because of how candid she is about her plastic surgery on the show.
Photos of Christine during her early career, when she was working as an actress soon after moving to LA, show a quite different person.
At age 23, the reality TV personality was included in the film Shark Night. Photos were taken of Christine as she emerges from the water in a scene from Selling Sunset that makes her appear to be completely unrelated to her day job.
The realtor, who delivered her first child in May, has been getting boob jobs and botox injections since she started her business.
Source: Beauty Crew
The 33-year-old has had lip filler applied to them as well.
“Nothing about me is fake except my boobs,” she memorably declared in the first season.
She also welcomed a kid and informed her coworkers that she planned to undergo Botox shortly after the delivery.
She told OK! online, “As soon as I could walk again after giving birth, I made an appointment for botox and filler.”
The real estate agent went so far as to host an open house with a Botox and burger party to entice possible buyers.
Because “it’s necessary, to be honest,” Christine discloses her methods.
“I’m all about plastic surgery truth-bearing,” she declared to Vogue.co.uk. In a society where unrealistic body standards propagated by social media are a leading cause of depression and suicide, this is crucial.
Some people take these things at face value, yet they are not. I’m always bragging about how much Botox and makeup I use, as well as how often I get my boobs and lips done.
Has Christine Quinn Undergone A Breast Augmentation?
Christine’s show-stopping ensembles and fancy handbags make her the center of attention as she marches around some of Los Angeles’ most extravagant mansions. The 5 feet and 9 inches tall beauty are famous for her grand entrances and extravagant parties.
To the point where you invite zebras to your engagement party and have snowfall as you go down the aisle, extravagant. Even when she has a hangover, Christine manages to look ferocious, and everyone wants to know her secret.
Christine is in fantastic condition and clearly isn’t camera shy, as evidenced by her recent appearance on the cover of Maxim magazine. At her birthday dinner, Christine opens out to her co-stars about her recent breast augmentation surgery.
Breast implants are used in a procedure called Breast Enlargement, which tries to improve the size, shape, or fullness of the breast. Christine may have asked for fuller, rounder implants that would still be proportional to her body.
The current breast tissue and the surgeon’s advice will determine the implant shape, size, and placement during surgery that will best accomplish this goal. This surgery typically costs between £5000 and £6000.
If you look at old pictures of Christine, you’ll see that her nose has changed shape. This might be the result of contouring and a very high-priced make-up artist, but it’s also possible that Christine has had Rhinoplasty (the medical term for nose reshaping surgery).
Both the bridge and tip of her nose give the impression of being narrower. The surgery yielded very natural results that preserved Christine’s inherent proportions. Many anatomical considerations, surgical methods, and the skill of the operating surgeon all contribute to the final Rhinoplasty cost. The prices might be anywhere from £6,000 to £10,000.
Has Christine Quinn had Botox?
She and her new husband enjoy taking exotic vacations whenever they can, but when they’re not doing that, she’s busy throwing Botox and burger parties to promote high-priced real estate. It’s well knowledge that Christine occasionally uses Botox.
When compared to earlier photos, the Selling Sunset realtor looks to have fewer frown lines and a smoother forehead. She probably just got Botox injections for her frown lines and crow’s feet around her eyes.
Normal results from the non-surgical procedure seen on the show will last between three and six months before returning lines and wrinkles require further treatment. In order to get the best results with Botox, you need to see a doctor who is both trained and experienced in the procedure.
Christine may have had lip fillers, which do not require surgery. It appears like her upper lip has increased in fullness and now has a more pronounced contour. Depending on the source and the amount of filler utilized, the cost of lip fillers can range from £200 to £1000.
You May Also Like: