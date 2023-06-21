Cinemark Providing $1.50 Family Movie Tickets at Two Local Cinemas This Summer

Summer Movie Clubhouse is back at Cinemark Theaters. Starting this week, families can see movies for just $1.50 all summer long as part of the Summer Movie Clubhouse.
As part of the theater chain’s offering, certain children’s movies can be seen for only $1.50. During its Summer Movie Clubhouse shows, there will also be discounts and deals on kids’ snack packs, as well as on any size popcorn and drink packages.
The deal is good in 35 states, and showings will take place at participating theaters every Wednesday at 9:30 a.m. from the week of June 19, 2023, through the week of August 10, 2023.
Here’s a look at Cinemark’s Summer Movie Clubhouse lineup 2023:
June 21: “Minions: the Rise of Gru”
June 28: “Sonic the Hedgehog”
July 5: “Mummies”
July 12: “The Bad Guys”
July 19: “Paws of Fury: The Legend of Hank”
July 26: “DC League of Super-Pets”
Aug. 2: “Lyle, Lyle, Crocodile”
Aug. 9: “Puss in Boots: The Last Wish”
Some theaters will also have extra showings during the week, so Cinemark suggests checking with your local theater to see if you can see the movie more than once.
Summer Movie Express at Regal has also started and will run through the first week of September.
Families can see movies like “Shrek,” “How to Train Your Dragon,” and many more for just $2 on Tuesdays and Wednesdays during the first show of the day.
