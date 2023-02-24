Claims In A Lawsuit States Fulton County Schools Failed To Take Sufficient Steps To Prevent A Former Teacher From Raping A Student

A new lawsuit is being filed on behalf of a young girl who was raped by her teacher. The lawsuit alleges that Fulton County Schools did not take adequate measures to prevent the incident from occurring.
Robert Vandel, a former educator at Lyndon Academy who later worked at Fulton Academy of Science and Technology in Roswell, pleaded guilty to the charge of raping a pupil there. In the year 2020, Vandel was a science teacher at Fulton Academy, and according to the allegations, the victim was a pupil in one of his lessons.
The girl, who attended FAST when she was 13 years old and was in the seventh grade, was allegedly groomed, sexually harassed, sexually assaulted, and finally raped by Vandel, as stated in the lawsuit.
Seven Other Students Also Reported Against Robert Vandel
According to the allegations made in the lawsuit, before Vandal was hired at FAST, the Georgia Professional Standards Commission had a record of seven students and 14 teachers filing reports of grooming, sexual harassment, and sexual assault against him. These allegations were made before Vandal was hired at FAST.
In the case, it is stated that he was reported an additional six times by teachers, students, and a parent while he was working at FAST.
The lawsuit, which is 100 pages long, includes as defendants the Superintendent of Fulton County Schools, Mike Looney, as well as former superintendents Cindy Loe and Jeff Rose, and a number of other individuals, including a number of FAST Principals and Assistant Principals.
The following tweet was done when he got arrested in 2021.
Roswell P.D. arrested Robert Vandel a Roswell charter school teacher for several charges, including rape and aggravated child molestation.
Roswell P.D. and GBI are working together to locate more victims that they believe are in Holly Springs, Canton, Woodstock, Valdosta… @cbs46 pic.twitter.com/8B2LuPCk1n
— Barmel Lyons (@BarmelLyonsTV) October 22, 2021
The lawsuit contends that the defendants, who include Fulton County Schools and the individuals who directly hired Vandel, failed to safeguard the minor victim from being assaulted since they employed Vandel despite the fact that he had a history of claims at other schools.
Channel 2 Action News has attempted to get a reaction from Fulton County Schools but has not yet received a response to its inquiry.
