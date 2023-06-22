Clark Haggans’ Cause of Death: How Did the 46-year-old Former Steelers Linebacker Die?

Clark Haggans, who used to play for the Pittsburgh Steelers in the NFL, died at the age of 46. His death shocked the American football world.
On Tuesday night, a sports radio host in Pittsburgh confirmed that the winner of Super Bowl XL had died.
Haggans played in the NFL for 13 years. From 2000 to 2007, he was with the Steelers for eight of those years. The 2005 Super Bowl win is the only one he has to his name. The Steelers won that game 21–10, and he had his best season ever with nine sacks.
Clark Haggans’ Cause of Death
At this point, we don’t know what killed Haggans. The Arizona Cardinals and the San Francisco 49ers were the other teams Haggans played for. He played for the 49ers and helped them get to the Super Bowl again. In 2012, he was on the team that won the NFC title.
When he was picked by the Steelers in 2000, it was especially nice because they had picked his friend and college partner Joey Porter the year before.
“Haggans played for the Steelers from 2000-07, was a 2000 5th-round pick of the organization, and member of the Super Bowl XL championship team,” Said Colin in his tweet.
Former Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker Clark Haggans has died.
He was 46.
Haggans played for the Steelers from 2000-07, was a 2000 5th round pick of the organization and member of the Super Bowl XL championship team. pic.twitter.com/s1tNqDBECw
— Colin Dunlap (@colin_dunlap) June 21, 2023
“I was glad to be chosen, and I was excited to go see Joey there. Haggans told Steelersnow.com in 2019 that they should have played that Reunited song.
Haggans said this about his first NFL game: “I was star-struck when I saw Troy Aikman. Haggans said, “I used to have him on my Techno-Bowl team.” “Randall Cunningham was on their team at the time, so I didn’t move when they snapped the ball. Everything happened so quickly that I could only stand there and grab my crotch.”
“Before I got to the pros, my teacher would tell me to go get that guy with the ball and don’t let him score.” Haggans said, “I was happy if we had more points than the other team.” “I had to learn about unbalanced lines, jumbo packages, spread attacks, and two-minute offenses. It was really strange.” No longer was it just “get the guy with the ball.”
