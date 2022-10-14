Clayton Kershaw Net Worth: Is He Still Live In With Ellen Melson?

The following statement concerns the anticipated Clayton Kershaw Net Worth. There has been a lot of talk about Clayton Kershaw Net Worth. More information about Clayton Kershaw’s money woes may be found here. Clayton Kershaw to his recent commercial success and Net Worth are the subjects of much speculation. Clayton Kershaw’s financial situation is discussed further here.

Clayton Kershaw Early Life

On March 19, 1988, Clayton Kershaw was conceived by his mother Marianne, and his father Christopher in Dallas, Texas. His parents separated when he was 10 years old, and his mother took over his upbringing.

Kershaw attended Highland Park High School and was a two-sport athlete there. (Baseball and Varsity Football.) His early success in the former field was evident, as he went 13-0 with a 0.77 ERA in 2006.

And with his perfect game and a grand slam, Kershaw was already a highly touted prospect straight out of high school.

Getting Your Start in the Minors

Kershaw was selected by the Los Angeles Dodgers as the sixth overall choice in the Major League Baseball draught in 2006. He then made his professional debut with the Dodgers of the Gulf Coast League Rookie Level, where he went 2-0 with a 1.95 ERA in two starts.

With a fastball that reached 96 miles per hour, he was considered the best GCL prospect. Kershaw joined the Great Lake Loons the next season after being promoted from the minors. After that, he joined the Southern League’s Jacksonville Suns of Double-A.

Years 2008-2015, Los Angeles Dodgers

In the early part of 2008, Kershaw became a member of the Los Angeles Dodgers active roster. When he made his MLB debut at the age of 20, he set a record as the league’s youngest player.

Kershaw finished his first professional season with a 5-5 record and a 4.26 earned run average (ERA) in 22 starts. He made his postseason debut the next year, starting Game 1 of the NL Division Series, which the Dodgers won over the Cardinals.

After that, they were swept by the Philadelphia Phillies in the NL Championship Series. When Kershaw defeated the San Francisco Giants with a perfect game in 2010, it was a high point in his career.

He finished the year with a 13–10 record and a 2.91 earned run average. In 2011, Kershaw had his finest season to date, to the point that he threw three complete games and won the NL pitching Triple Crown.

It was also his first Cy Young Award and Gold Glove. In 2012, Kershaw once again excelled, this time by leading the league in ERA at 2.53 and finishing second in voting for Cy Young.

Kershaw began the 2013 season with a complete game shutout over the Giants on opening day. He recorded his 1,000th career strikeout that April. The season ended with an ERA of 1.83, which was the best in the league, earning him his second Cy Young Award.

In 2014, Kershaw set a career-high with a 1.77 ERA and won his third Cy Young Award. Additionally, he received the Most Valuable Player award in the National League.

A year later, Kershaw joined an elite club, becoming only the 11th player in Major League Baseball history to record 300 strikeouts in a single season. He was the runner-up for Cy Young Award.

To the Los Angeles Dodgers, 2016–2022

Injuries derailed Kershaw’s 2016 campaign. The Dodgers advanced to the National League Division Series (NLDS) and ultimately defeated the Washington Nationals with his return. A loss to the Chicago Cubs in the National League Championship Series sealed the deal.

While leading his team to victories in the National League Division Series and National League Championship Series in 2017, Kershaw reached the 2,000 strikeout milestone. Following that, the Dodgers met the Houston Astros in the World Series, where they were swept in seven games.

A year later, they were back in the World Series, where they ultimately lost to the Boston Red Sox. The Dodgers advanced to the National League Division Series this season, however, they were ultimately eliminated by the Washington Nationals.

In 2020, the Dodgers bounced back and won the National League Division Series before going on to the National League Championship Series against the Atlanta Braves. Kershaw won his first World Series title after the team’s victory over the Tampa Bay Rays.

After this triumph, Kershaw endured an injury-plagued 2021 campaign that kept him out of the postseason. In 2022 he came back strong and established a new franchise mark for strikeouts with 2,697.

Clayton Kershaw Personal Life

Kershaw tied the knot with his longtime sweetheart Ellen Melson in late 2010. They have four children together and split their time between homes in Los Angeles and University Park, Texas.

In the course of his life, Kershaw has completed a lot of important charitable endeavors. He and his wife went to Zambia in 2011 to start planning Hope’s Home, an orphanage in Lusaka.

He gave the group hundreds of thousands of dollars and used the proceeds from his and his wife’s book, “Arise,” to fund the initiative. Meanwhile, he has helped numerous charities through his Kershaw Challenge drive, including Arise Africa, CURE International, Mercy Street, and I Am Second.

Clayton Kershaw Net Worth

Net Worth: $110 Million Salary: $33 Million Date of Birth: Mar 19, 1988 (34 years old) Gender: Male Height: 6 ft 3 in (1.91 m) Profession: Baseball player Nationality: United States of America

Baseball pitcher Clayton Kershaw net worth is $110 million. Since 2008, Clayton Kershaw has been a member of the Los Angeles Dodgers of Major League Baseball.

Among the best pitchers of all time, he has won multiple Cy Young Awards, the pitching Triple Crown in 2011, and the World Series in 2020. Kershaw is recognized for his efforts outside of baseball as well, earning him the Roberto Clemente and Branch Rickey Awards.

