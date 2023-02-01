Clone High Season 2 Episode 1 Release Date: What The Makers Said About It?

When is Clone High Season 2 Episode 1 Release Date? Since the debut episode of Clone High, an animated series for adults that aired on MTV, fans have experienced a lot of life changes. Despite the fact that the show was abruptly cancelled after only one season, the show garnered a cult following that loudly sought a reboot by posting loud demands on various social media platforms.
Since the announcement that HBO Max had bought two seasons of the production that Phil Lord and Christopher Miller were working on, we have gone a long way. Unfortunately, due to Miller’s involvement, the release date is now over two years away.
Miller celebrated the 20th anniversary of the show’s premiere by posting a GIF on Twitter that depicted JFK’s clone being thawed out with a hair dryer. In the description, Miller said, “Seems about time to unfreeze the clones,” before he mentioned that viewers may possibly anticipate the series to premiere some time in 2023.
We are willing to accept it despite the fact that the release timeframe is very broad. After not hearing much news over the previous few years, it is heartening to learn that fresh episodes of television series are still being produced and not being re-frozen.
Clone High Season 2 Episode 1 Release Date
It was revealed on July 2, 2020, that the series would be restarted at MTV Entertainment Studios, and the original creators, including Lord, Miller, and Lawrence, would be involved in the project in some capacity. It was disclosed on February 10, 2021, that HBO Max has purchased two seasons of the revival, with a release date of 2023.
We are still waiting for an announcement regarding HBO Max.
'CLONE HIGH' season 2 will release in 2023 on HBO Max.
A third season is also in the works. pic.twitter.com/3g2OzARFwR
— Cartoon Base (@TheCartoonBase) November 2, 2022
What Steve Weintraub Said About Clone High Season 2 Episode 1?
In an interview that took place back in January with Steve Weintraub of Collider, the creative duo revealed that “parts of the episodes are in animation right now,” but that they did not know “when it will be on the air.”
After that, Lord went on to reveal that at the time, they were “recording voices,” and that because it was picked up for two seasons, the cast and crew were hard at work putting together each of those episodes. He also mentioned that because it was picked up for two seasons, they were “recording voices.”
A phenomenon that lasted only one season, the animated series Clone High follows a group of high school students who are clones of famous historical figures as they go through their high school careers. There was Joan of Arc (Nicole Sullivan), Joan of Arc (Christa Miller), and Cleopatra (Christa Miller). Gandhi was played by Michael McDonald and Will Fote. JFK was played by Christa Miller (Miller).
Dr. Cinnamon J. Scudworth (Lord), the head scientist, and Mr. Butlertron, his assistant and second-in-command, occupied the top position in the administrative hierarchy of the organisation (Miller).
The series would be a huge professional high point for both Lord and Miller at this stage in their careers. Since then, they have collaborated on a number of critically acclaimed projects, including The Lego Movie, the 21 Jump Street movie series, Cloudy with a Chance of Meatballs, Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse, which won an Academy Award for Best Animated Feature Film, and Apple TV+’s comedy The Afterparty, which was released in 2018.
This year marks the 20th anniversary of the show’s first season, which can be viewed in its entirety right now on Paramount+ and serves as the perfect opportunity to watch Miller’s update. Check out the important Twitter announcement that was just made below, and then scroll down to read the full interview that Miller and Lord gave to Collider.
