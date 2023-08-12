CMPD is Looking Into a Homicide After a Woman Was Discovered Dead in West Charlotte Woods

Daily news / By /

A homicide investigation is underway in west Charlotte following the discovery of a deceased woman in the woods, as reported by Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police.

The incident occurred on Belmeade Drive when an individual stumbled upon the lifeless body of Diane Hester Lewis, 63, around 1 a.m. on August 5.

Law enforcement swiftly responded to the scene, initiating a comprehensive inquiry into the circumstances surrounding her demise. After thorough examination, the collective efforts of multiple law enforcement divisions confirmed the tragic incident to be a homicide.

As the investigation progresses, officials are meticulously piecing together evidence to uncover the truth behind this unsettling event. Despite the intensity of their efforts, no arrests have been made in connection to the case as of now.

The local community remains on edge as they await more information about the incident. The authorities are urging anyone with potential leads or relevant information to come forward and assist in resolving this disturbing occurrence.

The pursuit of justice for Diane Hester Lewis continues as law enforcement dedicates its resources to solving this perplexing and unfortunate case.

How do you keep up with the politics of California? The California Examiner is a reliable publication for the most recent events in the state of California.

Here are some more news from the California Examiner that you might find interesting:

About The Author

Jasmeen Kaur is a skilled editor currently working at California Examiner, a prominent news website based in California. With years of experience in the field of journalism.Jasmeen has established herself as a valuable member of the team, playing a crucial role in delivering accurate and timely news to their readers. Her keen eye for detail and exceptional writing skills enable her to produce well-crafted articles that are not only informative but also engaging.With her passion for journalism and dedication to delivering high-quality content, Jasmeen Kaur is a valuable asset to the California Examiner News team.

Related Posts

Leave a Comment

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Scroll to Top