CMPD is Looking Into a Homicide After a Woman Was Discovered Dead in West Charlotte Woods

A homicide investigation is underway in west Charlotte following the discovery of a deceased woman in the woods, as reported by Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police.
The incident occurred on Belmeade Drive when an individual stumbled upon the lifeless body of Diane Hester Lewis, 63, around 1 a.m. on August 5.
Law enforcement swiftly responded to the scene, initiating a comprehensive inquiry into the circumstances surrounding her demise. After thorough examination, the collective efforts of multiple law enforcement divisions confirmed the tragic incident to be a homicide.
As the investigation progresses, officials are meticulously piecing together evidence to uncover the truth behind this unsettling event. Despite the intensity of their efforts, no arrests have been made in connection to the case as of now.
The local community remains on edge as they await more information about the incident. The authorities are urging anyone with potential leads or relevant information to come forward and assist in resolving this disturbing occurrence.
The pursuit of justice for Diane Hester Lewis continues as law enforcement dedicates its resources to solving this perplexing and unfortunate case.
