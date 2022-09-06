Coast Guard Suspends Seattle Search for Floatplane Pilot and Passengers

Search efforts for the nine missing and one dead after a jet accident in a bay north of Seattle, Washington, were called off by the Coast Guard on Monday.

Flightradar24 has confirmed that a de Havilland Canada DHC-3 Otter, 55 years old, crashed into Mutiny Bay around 30 miles north of Seattle soon after 3 p.m.

There was a total of ten people on board, including one kid and nine adults. On Sunday afternoon, a body was pulled from the sea, but nine people are still missing. The Coast Guard has alerted their next of kin that the search has been called off.

Northwest Seaplanes’ aircraft took off from Friday Harbor bound for Renton Municipal Airport, located south of Seattle.

On Monday, we reached out to Northwest Seaplanes for comment but did not hear back from them.

There were “no other individuals retrieved and no debris seen,” despite the Coast Guard‘s all-night search efforts. The search was resumed Monday morning with two aircraft and multiple patrol boat teams until it was called off.

South Whidbey Fire/EMS and the sheriff’s offices in Island and Snohomish counties were among the many other organizations that helped in the hunt.

Beachgoer Rick Rasmussen, who was with his wife at the time of the incident, told Fox 13 Seattle that he and his wife heard a tremendous boom, then saw water splash up to 30 feet into the air.

Rasmussen told the local news station, “It sounded like dynamite went off,” however he added that they had looked through binoculars and seen no debris or devastation.

It has not yet been determined what caused the crash.