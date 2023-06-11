Cobb Police Shoot Man Following Domestic Violence Allegation

On Saturday, the Georgia Bureau of Investigation told the public the name of a man who was shot and killed by a cop in Cobb County.
The GBI says that Murdock Jackson, who was 33 and from Carrollton, died during the event.
Around 4 p.m. on Saturday, police in Cobb County were called about a possible attack on a woman near Austell Road and Milford Church Road.
Authorities said that police were sent to Michael Drive in Marietta because there was a fight between family members.
Officials say that a neighbor called and told them that the woman who was being hurt had also been threatened with a gun.
Officers said that when they got to the scene, the subject was armed.
Cobb County officials said that when the cops arrived, they started shooting, and Jackson was hit several times while he was in the driveway of the house.
Jackson died right where he was. No police officers were hurt.
The GBI is still looking into what happened, and when they are done, the case will be sent to the Cobb Judicial Circuit District Attorney’s Office to be looked at.
Chief Stuart Vanhoozer of the Cobb County Police Department said Saturday, “I would like to ask our community to keep both the family and loved ones of the man who was killed tonight and our officers in their thoughts and prayers.”
Officials say that this is the 45th shooting involving a police officer that the GBI has been asked to look into in 2023.
