Cody Ince Death: 23-year-old Iowa Hawkeyes Football Player Cody Ince Died

Former University of Iowa offensive lineman Cody Ince, a promising young athlete, tragically passed away at the age of 23 on July 15. Ince, who had recently retired from football and was engaged to be married, was found dead at his home in Grantsburg, Wisconsin.
The cause of his death has not been disclosed, but it was described as unexpected in his obituary. Ince is survived by his fiancée, Olivia Tucker, his parents Marty and Tammy, and his sister Carly.
Cody Ince had an impressive football career at the University of Iowa, earning recognition as an honorable mention All-Big Ten selection in 2020.
He played in 29 games during his time with the Hawkeyes, starting in 10 of them. Unfortunately, injuries forced him to retire last year, abruptly ending his aspirations of pursuing a professional football career in the NFL.
We’re mourning the loss of one of our own.
Upon hearing the news of Ince’s passing, longtime Iowa head coach Kirk Ferentz expressed his deep sadness and paid tribute to the young athlete. Ferentz described Ince as a tremendous young man, a valued teammate, and a contributor to the program.
He also highlighted Ince’s passion for football, as well as his love for fishing, hunting, family, and friendships. Ince’s death occurred as he was entering a new chapter of his life, eagerly anticipating his upcoming wedding.
Tyrone Tracy Jr., a former Iowa teammate, and wide receiver, shared his heartfelt condolences on Ince’s obituary page. Tracy spoke fondly of Ince, describing him as not only a great teammate but an amazing person.
Injuries kept Cody Ince from a legitimate NFL career and forced him to retire a year early. He was only 23.
He praised Ince’s lighthearted nature, constant smile, and dedication to his craft on the football field. Tracy reminisced about Ince’s thoughtful gestures, such as sharing deer jerky and sunflower seeds, emphasizing the lasting impact of their friendship.
The news of Cody Ince’s untimely passing has deeply saddened the University of Iowa community, with Coach Ferentz, teammates, and friends mourning the loss of a talented athlete and beloved individual. Ince’s memory will live on, cherished for his contributions to the football program and the enduring impact he had on those around him.
