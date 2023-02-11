Cody Longo Found Dead At His Home In Texas

Actor Cody Longo, 34, from Days of Our Lives, has passed away.
The actor is most known for his 2011 appearance on the NBC daytime soap opera Days of Our Lives as Nicholas “Nikki” Alamain. His representative verified that he had passed away.
According to TMZ, Longo was discovered deceased at his Austin, Texas, home on February 8th.
While she was at work at a nearby dance class, his wife, Stephanie Clark, reportedly called the police to see if Longo was okay at home.
Cody was our entire universe, Clark stated in a statement following Longo’s passing.
The message continued, “The kids and I are shattered and beyond devastated,” according to Variety. He was the best father and father figure. You will always be missed and loved by us.
Along with Days of Our Lives, Longo is well-known for his recurrent parts on Nashville, Nick at Nite’s Hollywood Heights, and the gymnastics drama Make It or Break It on ABC Family.
Longo played Eddie Duran for 78 episodes in the latter.
In 2020, Longo was detained for domestic violence. In 2021, after being accused of sexually assaulting a nine-year-old girl, he also entered a plea of guilty to a misdemeanor assault charge.
The actor played Tyler Josephson, Jo Danville’s son, in two episodes of CSI: New York and guest-starred as Nathan Culver on CSI: Crime Scene Investigation.
Longo leaves behind his wife and three kids.