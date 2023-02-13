Cody Longo Wife: How Did He Die?

After the death of Cody Longo, people wants to know who is Cody Longo Wife? We will tell about the actor’s wife ahead. On March 4, 1988, Cody Longo was born in Denver, Colorado, in the United States.
He plays music and acts. Longo, who comes from a creative and musical family, learned to play the piano when he was a small child. He began performing and studying theatre at an early age, and then he began acting.
At the Denver Performing Arts Academy, Longo played Mercutio in Romeo and Juliet and Danny in Grease. Longo relocated to Los Angeles, California, to pursue an acting career after finishing high school. There, he also finished his psychology and theatre studies.
Longo performed the role of Fiyero in the musical Wicked at the Pantages Theatre in Los Angeles.
Cody Longo Wife
In 2014, Cody Longo and Stephanie Nicole Clark began dating. In 2015, they were wed. Elijah, Lyla, and Noah are three lucky children for them.
What Caused Cody Longo Death?
Longo was reportedly found dead on February 8, 2023, at his residence. This happened as a result of his wife calling the police on the spot while she was working at a nearby dancing class. Right now, we don’t know what led to his demise.
Career Of Cody Longo
In the 2006 straight-to-video film Hip Hop Kidz: It’s a Beautiful Thing, Cody Longo portrayed the dancer Eddie. He played Dave in the film Ball Don’t Lie the next year, which also starred Chris “Ludacris” Bridges and Nick Cannon.
This summer saw the release of Bring It On: Fight to the Finish, the fifth film in the series. Prior to that, Longo made a cameo on the television programme Medium as Evan’s brother, Christina Milian’s love interest and adversary.
Longo made a six-episode guest appearance as gymnast Nicky Russo on the ABC Family programme Make It or Break It in December 2009. Nico Tortorella and Johnny Pacar, who also appeared in the show, became friends with Longo. The following year, Tortorella, Pacar, and Longo formed the group Forever The Day.
In 2010, Longo replaced Joe Jonas in the television series Brothers & Sisters as Young Tommy Walker. He performed this with Kay Panabaker, a co-star in Fame. According to TV Guide, Longo had one of the best performing flashback parts in recent memory.
Along with Colin Hanks, Adrien Brody, and Michael Chiklis, Longo also had a part in the independent movie High School. The movie was originally viewed by the public in January 2010 at the Sundance Film Festival.
Longo portrayed Aaron in the 2011 TV movie Lovelives. He appeared on Crime Scene Investigation first. Later, in CSI: NY, he played Tyler Josephson, the son of Sela Ward.
The second EP by Forever The Day, Letters of Letting Go, was released on February 13, 2012. In the psychological thriller The Silent Thief, which also starred Toby Hemingway and Frances Fisher, Longo played Mike Henderson.
Longo y Siempre Longo started working with Mirrorball Entertainment when The Day disbanded. He released his debut song, “Atmosphere,” on August 22, 2012. It made its debut on the 2013 Top 100 Billboard Emerging Artists charts and reached its top position of number three on the iTunes Pop Lists.
On the iTunes Top 100, “She Said,” which was released on February 26, 2013, peaked at number three. Longo visited his home state of Colorado to promote his upcoming film, Not Today, before it hit theatres in the spring.
Longo relocated to Nashville so that he could continue to develop his music. In 2014, he and B-Nice released a remix of their song “Falling Into You,” then on June 23, 2015, they released their single “What Up Tho.”
In the 2016 film Drop It, Longo portrayed Jack Rivers, a rookie cop who shoots a man who did nothing wrong. He also appeared as Quentin in two episodes of the ABC/CMT television programme Nashville.
