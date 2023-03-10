College Girl Racked Up $500k In Fraudulent Purchases While Working At Burlington Mall

Authorities say that a local college student has been arrested for running a credit card scam since February that racked up more than $500,000 in fraudulent charges.
Ariel Foster, who is 19 and lives in Boston, was charged with stealing more than $1,200.
Burlington Police say that during the month of February, Foster was working at Lovisa in the Burlington Mall and using a complicated credit card scheme to buy expensive things. Lovisa sells jewelry.
Officials say that on three different occasions, Foster would scan items in the store and raise their prices. The cost of the expensive item was then allegedly refunded to her credit card, where investigators found 8 transactions that added up to a $547,187 loss for the company.
Foster Used Credit Card Schemes
Police say that between February 2 and February 22, Foster used this credit card scheme to buy a $35,000 Tesla, almost $6,000 worth of things from Delta Airlines, almost $5,000 worth of things from Louis Vuitton, and more than $20,000 a hotel in Maui, Hawaii.
After serving a subpoena to Foster’s financial institutions, the police found these expensive refund transactions that came from Lovisa America LLC.
On Wednesday, a search warrant was carried out on her Lasell University dorm room, and she was taken into custody without any trouble.
“We know that a student from Lasell University was arrested on March 8,” the school said in a statement. “All students must follow local, state, and federal laws, whether they are on or off campus.”
Foster will be brought before the judge on Friday in Woburn District Court.
