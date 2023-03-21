Affidavit States Colorado Dentist Suspected of Poisoning Wife Ordered Arsenic and Searched for “How to Produce Poison”

After ordering arsenic online and conducting several odd internet searches in the weeks preceding up to his wife’s death, including “how to create poison,” a Colorado dentist is accused of fatally poisoning her by putting it in her protein drinks.
Sunday, the Aurora Police Department stated that 45-year-old James Toliver Craig had been arrested and tentatively charged with first-degree murder in the death of his 43-year-old wife, Angela Craig. She had been hospitalized for severe headaches and dizziness.
According to the complaint, investigators believe James Craig “has shown the preparation and intent to end his wife’s life by searching for ways to kill someone unnoticed, feeding her poisons that fit with her hospitalized symptoms, and working on starting a new life” with another woman.
According to the affidavit, Angela Craig passed away on Wednesday after making her third hospital appearance this month. Soon after her arrival, she suffered a massive seizure, was placed on a ventilator, and was subsequently declared brain dead, the report added.
According to the affidavit, in the weeks leading up to her death, James Craig used a computer at his dental practice to look up multiple “undetectable poisons,” including “how many grams of pure arsenic will kill a human,” and “how to make poison” and “top 5 undetectable poisons that show no signs of foul play” on YouTube.
To date, CNN has been unable to confirm or deny whether or not Craig is represented by counsel. According to the affidavit, the husband also created a second email account just for the purchase of arsenic.
According to the affidavit, Angela Craig went to the hospital on March 6 to report feeling dizzy, unable to concentrate her eyes, and like her body was responding slowly, all of which are symptoms that are consistent with arsenic poisoning.
There are purported screenshots of texts between Angela and James Craig that read “I feel drugged” and that date is included in the affidavit. Husband remarked,
“Given our history I know that must be triggering. Just for the record, I didn’t drug you. I am super worried though. You really looked pale before I left. Like in your lips even.”
The affidavit states that Angela Craig’s sister told police that Angela said her husband, James Craig, drugged her before he committed suicide so that his wife wouldn’t be able to stop him.
According to the affidavit, James Craig also placed an order for oleandrin, a hazardous plant extract, on March 6. But, investigators requested that the package be “intercepted by FedEx,” so it was never delivered.
Affidavit allegations state that while James Craig’s wife was once again hospitalized from March 9-14, he ordered and had delivered to his dentist office a large quantity of potassium cyanide.
According to the statement, Angela Craig’s husband, James, had delivered potassium cyanide to the medical clinic where he and his wife worked despite the fact that there was no reason to keep the chemical on the premises. Once the nurse informed police of what had happened to Angela Craig, an investigation was launched into her death.
According to the affidavit, the husband reported his wife’s suicidal thoughts to the Department of Human Services and said that she had shared her distress with coworkers about the couple’s deteriorating marriage and financial problems.
None of the people interviewed by investigators mentioned Angela Craig having suicidal thoughts, according to the document. Investigators were told by Angela Craig’s sister that after her death, James Craig had told her that he did not want an autopsy performed.
“James said he felt if they couldn’t figure out what was wrong with her when she was alive he wouldn’t let them poke her more when she was dead,” reads the affidavit.
According to Colorado Judicial Branch Court Administrator Shaun Clark, James Craig made his initial court appearance on Monday, and formal charges are scheduled to be filed on Thursday. KUSA, a CNN affiliate, stated that he is being held without bond and is not permitted to see his six children.
