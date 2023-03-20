Colorado Dentist Charged With Murder for Allegedly Poisoning Wife With Headaches

A dentist in Colorado has been charged with first-degree murder because he is accused of poisoning his wife.
The Aurora Police Department said in a statement that 45-year-old James Toliver Craig was arrested early Sunday morning.
Authorities say that on March 15, when Angela, his 43-year-old wife, started having severe headaches and feeling dizzy, he drove her to the hospital.
As soon as she got there, her condition got worse, and she was put on a ventilator. Shortly after that, she was declared brain-dead. Homicide detectives later found out that Angela had been poisoned. After she was taken off life support, a warrant for Mr. Craig’s arrest was issued.
Aurora Police Division Chief Mark Hildebrand said, “When the strange details of this case came to light, our team of officers and homicide detectives worked hard to find out the truth about the victim’s sudden illness and death.”
“It was clear right away that this was a terrible, complicated, and planned murder. The hard work of our Major Crimes Homicide Unit to solve this case and get justice for the victim makes me very proud.
Mr. Craig is a dentist at the Aurora office of the Summerbrook Dental Group. His biography says that he and his wife have six children together.
“His family loves the outdoors and is always looking for the best place to camp, mountain bike, or climb a rock,” the website said.
A friend of the Craigs told The Daily Beast that Angela had been going to the hospital twice for headaches that had been going on for weeks.
Victim’s Family Thought She Had a Sinus Infection
At first, her family thought she had a sinus infection, but after she was hospitalized on Wednesday, a “third party” allegedly told police that she had been poisoned, a friend who did not want to be named told the Beast.
“Mr. Craig hasn’t spent much time with his family in the last few days,” they said, which made them suspicious. “There is a lot of sadness and anger.”
No one knows for sure what kind of poison was used in the crime. No one knows what led to the alleged murder.
Mr. Craig went to dental school at the University of Missouri in Kansas City and got his degree there. He also taught for a short time at the University of Missouri Dental School.
He has been a doctor in Aurora for 15 years. Documents from the court that 9News got show that Mr. Craig and his dental group filed for bankruptcy in 2020.
