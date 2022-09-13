Colorado Officer Killed While Checking on 2 Kids Has Suspect Identified

Colorado authorities are providing new information about the events that led to the death of a police officer.

On Sunday about 2:00 a.m., police in Arvada were called to the 6700 block of W. to ensure the safety of two children. The 51st Street. Between Wadsworth and Sheridan is where you’ll find this community. They said that when they arrived, cops saw a “large family disturbance.”

When the police came, they found a large crowd in the street. A female victim was shot by the perpetrator as police tried to separate several combative and unwilling persons. The officers and suspect then engaged with gunfire. An Arvada police officer was shot and killed by the suspect, according to a statement from the department.

Police Officer Dillon Vakoff, 27 years old, was slain. Vakoff’s history with the Arvada Police Department and the Air Force is detailed here. It’s hoped that the female victim will make it.

Sonny Thomas Almanza, the suspect, was arrested on Sunday night after he was treated for minor injuries and then charged with first-degree murder of a peace officer, attempted first-degree murder, possession of a weapon by a previous offender, child abuse, and a crime of violence.

“This is a devastating loss for everyone in our town and for this police force, but especially for his loved ones. Police noted that Officer Vakoff’s “service and sacrifice will never be forgotten.”