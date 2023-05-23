Columbus Police Identify 13 of 16 in Street Takeover

During a “street takeover,” a group of 16 people are thought to have stolen things from an East Side shop and harassed customers. Columbus police say they have found 13 of the 16 people.
Within six days, tips from the public helped cops figure out who 15 of the 16 people in the pictures were. More knowledge is needed to find out who the people numbered 1, 2, and 10 are.
Melanie Amato, a spokeswoman for the Columbus police, said that 10 men and 3 women had been found. Seven of the people who have been found are adults, and six are young people. At this point, one of the charges is misdemeanor shoplifting, but the investigation is still going on and more charges could be made.
Columbus police identify 13 of 16 involved in street takeover, still need to ID 3 https://t.co/AYXfjwAioS
— Columbus Dispatch (@DispatchAlerts) May 23, 2023
Police say that on April 29, the group took over a part of Johnstown Road on the East Side of the city and blocked access to a gas station. The group also blocked entry to the gas pumps and the convenience store at the gas station.
People who were caught on camera stealing things from the gas station, eating food without paying for it, and taking things out without paying for them. Customers and workers were very scared and panicked by what happened.
On the same night as the incident on Johnstown Road, several suspects shot at Columbus police officers who were trying to stop a street takeover on Indianola Avenue in Clintonville. Central Ohio Crime Stoppers and the Fraternal Order of Police are offering a $5,000 reward for tips about that crime.
In Columbus, street takeover events are becoming more and more of a problem as groups of young people take over roads to race cars and do other things.
