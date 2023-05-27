Columbus Policeman Accused of Taping Teenage Girl’s Skirt

In Illinois, a Columbus Police officer was caught and charged with putting his hand up a girl under the age of 18’s skirt.

Court papers obtained by WBNS say that Adam Nguyen, a 26-year-old officer with the Columbus Police Department, took an unauthorized video of a girl under the age of 18 and then streamed it live.

Documents from the Circuit Court of Cook County say that the event happened at the Donald E. Stephens Convention Center in Rosemont, Illinois, on Sunday, May 21. Why Nguyen was at the meeting center wasn’t clear right away.

On Monday, May 21, Nguyen got out of jail on his own recognizance.

Because a crime was being looked into, the cop was put on administrative duty. He worked for two years for the department.

