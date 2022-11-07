19 People Have Died In Tanzania After A Commercial Plane Crashed Into Lake Victoria

On Sunday, 19 people died when a Precision Air flight from Tanzania crashed into Lake Victoria because of bad weather.

Kassim Majaliwa, the Prime Minister of the country, said that officials think they have found all the bodies from the plane.

“We’re starting to get the bags and personal belongings out of the plane. Majaliwa said that a group of doctors and security agents had started to find out who the dead were and let their families know.

In a statement released Sunday evening, the airline confirmed the number of people who had died and said that the number of people still alive had been changed to 24. Earlier, the carrier and local officials said that 26 of the 43 people on board had been saved.

“Precision Air sends its deepest condolences to the families and friends of the crew and passengers who were hurt in this terrible accident. “The company will do its best to give them information and any other help they need during this hard time,” the airline said.

“The names of the passengers and crew on board the plane won’t be made public until all next-of-kin have been told,” the statement said.

The plane took off from Tanzania’s business capital, Dar es Salaam, and was going to the town of Bukoba when it crashed into Lake Victoria as it was getting ready to land. There were 39 passengers and four crew members on board.

People on the shores of Lake Victoria took a video that is being shared on social media. It shows the plane submerged in the water and rescue workers in nearby boats trying to help.

When talking to reporters in Dar es Salaam on Sunday, Precision Air CEO Patrick Mwanri looked very upset.

The death toll in a passenger plane crash in Tanzania shot up to at least 19 people. Authorities said the plane crashed into Lake Victoria while trying to land at a nearby airport https://t.co/ypXWmcdz6X pic.twitter.com/5OU1WPEjPj — Reuters (@Reuters) November 7, 2022

Mwanri’s voice broke, and he had to stop to wipe away tears as he said that the plane had left around 6 a.m. local time and was supposed to arrive at 8:30 a.m. in the town of Bukoba on a lake in the northwest of the country.

In a televised statement, he said, “But at 8:53 a.m., our Operations Control Center got word that the plane had not arrived.”

It is thought that the accident happened on the final approach to the airport, where the runway starts right next to Lake Victoria, which is the largest freshwater lake in Africa.

Local officials said there had been heavy rain and strong winds in the area at the time of the accident, which led them to think that bad weather may have played a role.

The regional airline has set up a Crisis Management Center and information centers in Bukoba and Dar es Salaam so that families of passengers can get in touch with them.

A video shared on social media showed that the plane was almost completely submerged, with only the green and yellow paint job on the plane’s tail sticking out of the water.

After hearing about the crash, Tanzania’s President went on social media to ask people to stay calm while rescuers worked at the scene.

Notice to the public pic.twitter.com/HpXOTU6XZL — Precision Air (@PrecisionAirTz) November 6, 2022

Sunday, President Samia Suluhu Hassan wrote on Twitter, “I was saddened to hear that a Precision Air flight had crashed at Lake Victoria in the Kagera region.”

“My condolences go out to everyone who has been hurt by this. Let’s stay calm while the rescue operation goes on and we pray to God for help.

Precision Air is an airline that is based in Dar es Salaam, Tanzania.

