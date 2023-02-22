Commuter Sexually Assaulted In Female Toilets By Man Who Later Claims He Is Transgender

In an effort to defend a sexual assault in a train station restroom, a male claimed he identified as a woman and was sentenced to prison.
On March 21 of last year, Ian Bullock attacked a woman in the restrooms of Birmingham New Street station as she washed her hands. He had just entered the restrooms wearing a high-visibility vest at around 7am.
Bullock, 39, approached his victim after she left a cubicle, knelt down in front of her, and then allegedly sexually assaulted her, according to the British Transport Police (BTP) on Tuesday.
Bullock was tasked by the woman, and after leaving in silence and removing his hi-vis vest and beanie hat, he made an effort to blend in.
Bullock Claims He Is Transgender
When BTP officials arrived, he was later taken into custody there.
Bullock stated that he was in the restrooms because he now identified as a woman during a police interrogation.
Bullock, of Stratford Road, Birmingham, was found guilty of one count of sexual assault on December 12 of last year.
He was sentenced to 16 months in prison on February 7 at Birmingham Crown Court by Judge Heidi Kubik KC.
“Bullock is a dangerous person who purposefully changed his clothing that morning to loiter in the women’s restrooms unobserved and launch this horrible, premeditated assault on the victim in a place she had every right to feel safe,” said Detective Inspector Ian Wright.
“I would like to applaud the victim’s courage, who, in the face of an unspeakably terrible circumstance, promptly confronted Bullock and reported what had occurred to station workers, enabling cops to reach the scene quickly and arrest Bullock.
We are steadfastly committed to eliminating sexual offences from the train system, and in this case, Bullock has earned every day of his prison time.
Bullock was also given a 10-year order to prevent sexual harm and was required to sign the sex offenders’ registry for the same time frame.
He is prohibited from accessing or loitering outside of female restrooms, as well as from wearing any kind of high-visibility jacket unless it is necessary for his profession or when travelling.
