Connecticut Officer Shoots Ambush Suspect On Bodycam

A Connecticut police officer was wounded in the back during an ambush, and the footage from his body camera shows him staggering back behind a police car and firing a single shot at the perpetrator. According to their investigation, the fatal shot was fired.

Officer Alec Iurato may be heard on body camera video from Sunday saying, “Guns fired, shots fired, more vehicles, send everyone.” It’s a portion of the state’s preliminary report on the shooting that occurred in Bristol on Wednesday.

According to the inspector general’s office, Iurato, Sgt. Dustin DeMonte, and Officer Alex Hamzy responded to the residence at at 10:30 p.m. Investigators have identified the caller as 35-year-old Nicholas Brutcher.

They went to Brutcher’s brother Nathan’s side door and had him leave the home after a brief conversation. Authorities said that while he did so, Brutcher ambushed police from behind and fired more than 80 shots.

Iurato was shot in the leg while DeMonte and Hamzy were killed by numerous bullets to the head and body.

As Iurato walks about the home, his body camera captures him breathing hard and expressing agony.

Distressed cries can be heard all over the quiet neighborhood street, and at one point someone says, “He’s dead!” Whoever was yelling was hard to make out.

Two dozen gunshots may be heard as Iurato approaches the police car.

The video captures Iurato, whose face is visible in the cruiser’s glass, as he steadies his service weapon on the car, lines up a shot, and shoots once. Before Iurato can radio in the news that the suspect is down, someone cries, “He’s down.”

The official cause of death for Brutcher was a gunshot wound to the neck and spinal cord injuries. Later that night, his brother was hurt, too.

So far, the inspector general has determined that Iurato’s shooting was necessary.

Iurato, a 26-year-old veteran of the department who has worked there for four years, was discharged from the hospital on Thursday.

Authorities are still looking into the incident, and have not commented on what led up to the 911 call or Brutcher opening fire, despite earlier reports that the officers may have been lured to the scene. There is no film of the ambush on either of the two cops’ body cameras, and the portion from Iurato’s camera has not been made public.

Demonte, now 35, has been an officer for 10 years. Hamzy, now 34 years old, has been in the department for eight years. We will likely have their burials next week.

Approximately 60,000 people call Bristol, located about 15 miles (24 kilometers) southwest of the state capital of Hartford, home. Bristol is also where the sports network ESPN is headquartered.