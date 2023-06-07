Connor Mathis Cause of Death: Where Was He Last Seen?

The Georgia State Patrol received a missing person report for Connor Mathis, a 16-year-old autistic student from Glynn Academy, on May 29. Connor was allegedly last seen at Camp Jekyll on Monday afternoon, according to authorities searching for information on the teen’s whereabouts.
The camp staff became worried when the child who was there for the afternoon activities did not show up for a 5 p.m. regroup. Following a roughly 20-hour search, hundreds of volunteers helped local, state, and federal law enforcement locate Connor Mathis’ body on a Jekyll Island beach on Tuesday morning.
Connor Mathis Cause of Death
In order to help the Golden Isles community cope with the devastating loss of 16-year-old Connor Mathis, The Glynn Academy is providing counseling services. A fundraising effort has also been started in response to his kidnapping, which happened on Monday afternoon at Camp Jekyll on Jekyll Island during the kids’ scheduled free time.
The inquiry into Connor’s death is being handled by the Georgia State Patrol, which is in charge of maintaining law and order on the state-owned island. On Monday, the campers met for dinner about six o’clock.
Connor was conspicuously missing. His lifeless body was found on Tuesday afternoon at the southernmost tip of the island following a protracted search and rescue operation. He had vanished.
Connor’s body was taken to the Georgia Bureau of Investigation’s Pooler office so that the circumstances surrounding his death could be investigated. This information, according to a state police official, has not yet been made public.
Notably, the incident happened on Monday at high tide, at 5 p.m., during a period of higher rip current risks over the Memorial Day holiday weekend. The cause of Connor Mathis’ death has not yet been made public by the authorities.
Where was Connor Mathis Last Seen?
The Georgia State Patrol received a report on May 29 regarding the disappearance of Connor Mathis, a 16-year-old autistic student at Glynn Academy.
The teenager was last seen on Monday at Camp Jekyll, according to the authorities in response to a police plea for information. When Connor, who had taken part in the afternoon activities, did not show up for the 5 p.m. regroup, the camp staff got concerned.
The corpse of Connor Mathis was found on a beach on Jekyll Island on Tuesday morning following a protracted search that took more than 20 hours and involving hundreds of volunteers, local, state, and federal law enforcement.
The body of the teenager were discovered on the Jekyll Island shore, according to the Camden County Sheriff’s Office. The statement claims that numerous volunteers, the Georgia Department of Natural Resources, numerous law enforcement and fire/rescue organizations, as well as local law enforcement, worked together to find the missing adolescent.
The sonar-equipped marine patrol boat of the County Sheriff’s Office was crucial in aiding in the discovery of Connor’s remains in the surf off Jekyll Island Beach.
