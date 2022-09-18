Conor Mcgregor Net Worth: How Did He Rise In UFC’s Lightweight Rankings?

Conor McGregor is an Irish professional fighter. The following statement concerns the anticipated Conor Mcgregor Net Worth. More information about Conor Mcgregor’s money woes may be found here. Conor Mcgregor due to his recent commercial success, Conor Mcgregor Net Worth is the subject of much speculation. Conor Mcgregor’s financial situation is discussed further here.

Conor Mcgregor Early Life

Conor’s Early Years McGregor, Anthony, was born on July 14, 1988, in Crumlin, Ireland. He was a young athlete who excelled in soccer but switched to boxing when he was 12 years old. When Conor was 17 years old, he decided to become an apprentice plumber. He met UFC fighter Tom Egan on the job, who introduced him to the sport. Training together quickly became a regular occurrence for Egan and McGregor.

McGregor began his martial arts education with boxing and later studied with the SBG Ireland squad led by John Kavanagh, the first Irishman to earn a black belt in Brazilian jiu-jitsu. After gaining experience in Tae Kwon Do, Karate, Capoeira, and Kickboxing, he moved on to professional Mixed Martial Arts.

Conor Mcgregor Career

Later that year, at age 18, UFC Conor made his MMA amateur debut. He made his debut and won through a first-round technical knockout. Conor was so destitute just before his MMA debut that he was receiving welfare in Ireland, where he was receiving $235 a week in government assistance checks.

The UFC revealed their multi-fight pact with McGregor in February 2013. At the time, he was the promotion’s second Irish competitor, following welterweight Tom Egan. McGregor defeated Marcus Brimage in his UFC debut on April 6, 2013, with a technical knockout (TKO) in under a minute of the first round. McGregor received his first Knockout of the Night honour after this victory.

McGregor is a striker with a wide stance who has also perfected a variety of other fighting styles. Some people claim his straight left jab is his most devastating punch. Given that McGregor was born outside of the United States, he rose through the UFC ranks at an incredible rate.

Most of Conor McGregor’s UFC Paychecks

Conor won UFC 189 against Chad Mendes on July 11, 2015, and made $5 million as a result. In a fight against Jose Aldo on December 11, 2015, Conor reportedly won $12 million in 13 seconds. Conor McGregor's claimed earnings from his fight against Nate Diaz at UFC 196 on March 5, 2016 range from $10 million to $15 million.

According to reports, he made $25 million for his rematch with Nate Diaz at UFC 202. During his November 2016 bout with Eddie Alvarez, he earned approximately $7 million. In October of 2018, he fought Khabib Nurmagomedov for an estimated $50 million. To date, the UFC has made around $115 million (including Khabib’s $50 million salary).

Conor McGregor made his long-awaited return to the UFC on January 18, 2020, and promptly dispatched Donald “Cowboy” Cerrone. The $5 million promised to Conor for the bout was a UFC record at the time. In interviews, he has hinted that if Pay Per View sales are good, he could make more than $80 million from the Cerrone fight. Showing up was worth $2 million to Cerrone.

Conor was defeated by Dustin Poirier on January 23, 2021. To repeat, Conor had a $5 million safety net. The loss effectively prevented Conor from making another huge paycheck by fighting Khabib Nurmagomedov in the future.

Money Made From Floyd Mayweather Fights

Conor McGregor fought Floyd Mayweather in a boxing ring instead of an MMA cage on August 26, 2017. Mayweather was unbeaten at the time. A total of 4.3 million people purchased the PPV, making it one of the most successful fights in the history of the format. At that point in his career, Conor made an estimated $100 million in guarantees, merchandise royalties, concessions, and incentives.

It’s reasonable to infer that Conor lost almost half of his $100 million in gross earnings to taxes, bringing his net worth down to $85 million after his fight with Floyd Mayweather. Conor’s endorsement deals with firms like Burger King, Beats by Dre, and Anheuser-Busch brought in an additional $14 million for him between June 2017 and June 2018.

Conor might have made an even larger sum of money if he had defeated Mayweather against all odds, setting up a rematch. We may safely presume that he would have been able to negotiate at least half of the profits from any potential rematch. At the very least, that would have brought in an extra $200 million to $300 million.

Conor McGregor revealed on September 20th, 2018, that he had signed an eight-fight contract with the UFC. Not much was said about the deal’s specifics, but it’s safe to assume that it’s valued at least $200 million.

Tony Ferguson lost via submission to Nate Diaz in his most recent fight and is now ranked #15 in the lightweight division. Due to ‘El Cucuy’s’ slip, the Irishman moved up one spot in the lightweight division. Because Ferguson was unranked at welterweight, his lightweight ranking fell. Damir Ismagulov jumped three positions at 155lbs. Ismagulov has won 19 straight fights and is 24-1 in MMA.

Retirement?

In a cryptic tweet published on March 25, 2019, Conor announced his retirement from a mixed martial arts competition to concentrate on other business endeavours, including the launch of his Proper 12 whiskey brand. If he has genuinely called it quits in the ring, he may retire with almost $235 million.

Conor Mcgregor Net Worth

Net Worth: $200 Million Date of Birth: Jul 14, 1988 (34 years old) Gender: Male Height: 5 ft 8 in (1.75 m) Profession: Mixed Martial Artist Nationality: Republic of Ireland

The Irish professional boxer Conor McGregor net worth is an estimated $200 million. In addition to the estimated $200 million in pre-tax earnings from the sale of his whiskey brand Proper No. Twelve in April 2021, Conor’s net worth includes the roughly $100 million payday he earned from his August 2017 fight against Floyd Mayweather and the $50 million from his October 2018 fight against Khabib.

