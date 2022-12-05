Conover Authorities Are Investigating A Death After A Body Was Discovered

Following the discovery of a body in Catawba County on Saturday afternoon, deputies are currently conducting a death investigation in the county, according to the sheriff’s office.
On Saturday night, the department issued a press release in which it stated that they had responded to a report of a deceased person on Lee Cline Road.
Officers who responded to the call stated that they discovered the body in a forested area along Lee Cline Road close to the intersection with Eckard Road, which is located just north of Conover.
The Catawba County Sheriff’s Office reports that the person who passed away looks to be a male adult; however, neither the age nor the race of the deceased person has been disclosed.
Catawba Co- a death investigation is underway north of Conover after deputies got a call about a body discovered in some woods along Lee Cline road. The latest on the investigation today on channel 9 eyewitness news. pic.twitter.com/AMC5D9RHwF
— Dave Faherty (@FahertyWSOC9) December 4, 2022
The authorities have stated that they do not know what caused the death at this time.
Please contact the Sheriff’s Investigators at 828-464-3112 if you have any information regarding this case.
