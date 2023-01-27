Convicted NYC Bike Path Killer May Receive The Death Penalty

On Thursday, an Islamic terrorist who carried out a rampage on a famous bike route in New York City in 2017 and killed eight people with a speeding vehicle was found guilty of federal offences and might be sentenced to death if found guilty of all charges.
Sayfullo Saipov bent his head as he listened to the verdict in a courthouse in Manhattan that was only a few blocks away from the location where the attack came to an end. According to the prosecution, the suspect carried out the Halloween attack because of his admiration for the terrorist organisation Islamic State.
After deliberating for almost seven hours over the course of two days, the twelve members of the jury found 34-year-old Saipov guilty of all 28 counts against him, including murder in aid of racketeering and providing assistance to a foreign terrorist organisation.
The jurors are scheduled to return to court no early than February 6 in order to hear additional information that will assist them in making their decision over whether or not he should be put to death or spend the rest of his life incarcerated.
In this city, Saipov, who is a citizen of Uzbekistan, receiving a death sentence would be an extremely unusual occurrence. The use of the death penalty has been abolished in this state, and the final execution carried out by the state occurred in 1963. It has been decades since a federal jury in New York issued a death sentence that was upheld after legal appeals, while the state of New York carried out its most recent execution in 1954.
Even before the trial began, there was no question in anyone’s mind that Saipov was a murderer.
His attorneys admitted in front of the jury that their client rented a pickup truck close to where he lived in New Jersey, drove it onto a path that ran along the Hudson River, and ran over pedestrians and cyclists for several blocks before colliding with a school bus close to the World Trade Center.
