Cops: Nurse Amputated Dying Man’s Foot Without Permission

Local news in Wisconsin states that a nurse is being investigated for reportedly amputating a dying patient’s right foot without obtaining consent. According to KSTP, the unnamed victim with severe frostbite in both feet was transported to the Spring Valley Health and Rehab Center in March, where hospice nurse Mary K. Brown, 38, worked. Brown allegedly cut off the man’s necrotic appendage without his consent or a doctor’s order at the end of May, when doctors reportedly believed he was close to death.

Brown planned to preserve and display the foot in her family’s taxidermy shop as a reminder for people to wear their boots, according to WQOW. According to reports, Brown explained to authorities that she severed the man’s foot in an effort to improve his quality of life. According to the docket, her first day in court is scheduled for December 6.