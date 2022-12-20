Coroner Confirms TikTok Star Cooper Noriega Cause Of Death

Six months after his death, a Los Angeles coroner has determined the cause of death of TikTok sensation Cooper Noriega, according to numerous news sources.
On June 9, the body of the internet celebrity was discovered in a Burbank, California, shopping center parking lot. He was not able to be revived by paramedics. He was 19.
According to reports, the fentanyl, lorazepam, and alprazolam interactions that caused Noriega to pass away were the cause of his death according to the Los Angeles County Medical Examiner-Coroner.
The latter two sedatives can be given to treat anxiety and other problems; they go by the brand names Ativan and Xanax. The coroner determined that Noriega’s death was also influenced by recent usage of clonazepam, another anxiety medicine.
The fatality was classified as an accident.
Who else b thinking they gon d!€ young af?, Noriega said in a TikTok video he posted while lying in bed hours before he passed away.
He had announced four days earlier that he was setting up the “Coop’s Advice” Discord channel, which would serve as a secure forum for talking about addiction and mental illness.
Additionally, he talked openly about his difficulties with addiction, which he claimed began when he was just 9 years old.
In an Instagram post, he stated, “I would like to use the influence I’ve been given to build a platform built on spreading awareness and normalizing talking about mental illness.”
My long-term objective is to build a rehab facility with trustworthy staff members where patients won’t experience trauma at the end of their treatment.
More than 3.2 million users follow Noriega’s TikTok account. Since his passing, his family has written on Instagram that they want to realize his goal for Coop’s Advice.
“We’ll keep working for the rest of our lives to fulfill Cooper’s every wish. We will always uphold his legacy, the family declared in a statement in June. “Our handsome baby, we will always love you.”
In order to “become a pioneer in the movement to rethink how our society recognizes and addresses mental health and addiction, especially among the members of GenZ,” the family formed the Coop’s Advice Foundation.
According to the foundation’s website, Cooper’s life and work “shed light on the essential need to destigmatize addiction and support holistic mental health.” Coop’s Advice will make sure that light keeps shining.
