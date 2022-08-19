Coroner Reports Anne Heche’s Cause Of Death

The Los Angeles County Medical Examiner-Coroner ruled today that Anne Heche died of “smoke inhalation and thermal injuries,” as reported by People. An official investigation concluded that her death was accidental.

The study also noted that she had a “sternal fracture due to blunt trauma,” which was a “significant condition” in her untimely demise. Last week, in West L.A., Heche was injured when her automobile jumped a curb and crashed into a house, igniting a fire. In a serious state, she needed immediate medical attention and was brought to the hospital.

Many of Anne Heche’s peers, friends, and fans have expressed their condolences.

On Thursday, after Heche’s family had made the heartbreaking decision to remove her from life support so that her healthy organs could be donated, she was officially declared brain dead. On Sunday evening, her heart gave out.

The day she was pronounced brain dead at Grossman Burn Center at West Hills Hospital and Medical Center is the day the coroner’s office lists as the day she passed away. The donated organ(s) were not identified.

The following statement was issued by her loved one. A shining star has gone out, and with it a gentle and joyous spirit, a devoted mother, and a dear friend. Anne’s gorgeous sons, her iconic body of work, and the causes she was so passionate about will ensure that her memory will never be forgotten. Her courage in speaking her mind and inspiring others with her message of love and acceptance will have an everlasting effect.

The woman whose home Heche crashed into expressed her sadness online.

When asked about the news of Anne Heche’s death, Lynne Mishele, who was in the backyard on the opposite side of the home at the time of the incident, said, in part, “The news of Anne Heche passing is sad. My heart goes out to her loved ones, especially her children, for their tragic loss.

There are not enough words to express how awful this scenario is. “I’m extending my best wishes to everyone concerned.”

By Sunday afternoon, $150,000 had been donated to a fund established to help Mishele with the financial difficulties that have arisen as a result of the disaster.

The presence of “narcotics” in Heche’s system prompted law enforcement to investigate the incident. Among other things, they were trying to figure out if she had gotten the drug(s) as part of the hospital’s pain treatment program or not. Results also confirmed that Heche was not drunk. The conclusion of the probe was reported by authorities on Sunday.

A statement from the Los Angeles Police Department read, “As of today, there will be no further investigative efforts undertaken in this case,” and was posted by People. All previously requested documents and data will be formally collected as they become available and included into the ongoing investigation. In the event that a person who is under investigation for a crime dies, we will not submit their case for filing.