Correctional Officer Shot And Killed In Gwinnett County While At Work

Police are looking for the shooter who killed a prison officer in Gwinnett County on Tuesday morning.
On Hi Hope Road next to Swanson Drive, a shooting took place around 6:20 a.m. outside the Gwinnett County Correctional Center. The fatality was identified by the police as Scott Riner, 59, a ten-year employee of the facility.
Investigators think Riner and the suspect had a confrontation prior to the shooting. According to the authorities, Riner’s coworkers discovered him shot in the parking lot.
Police said they do not yet have a suspect description but did share a surveillance image of the person they are seeking for. They later made available CCTV footage showing the suspect leaving.
Tom Jones from Channel 2 visited the institution on Tuesday when work release residents spoke highly of Riner.
The tenants who live there but are permitted to go for employment claimed that Riner handled them with respect and didn’t make assumptions about them or treat them with contempt.
He was a cool officer, in my perspective, Santino Cole stated. “He didn’t cause any issues for anyone. He was a fantastic man. He started by saying, “Good morning. How are you all? ”
Cole expressed his sadness at losing Riner.
Officers are still searching for evidence step-by-step, according to Sgt. Jennifer Richter, but they are doing it with great sadness.
It’s very difficult every time we lose one of our own, Richter added.
Cole claimed he never imagined a prison officer would pass away while on the job.
“I was floored. When I learned it, I was extremely shocked, Cole remarked. And who knows, perhaps one of the prisoners took something private.
One of the men Jones spoke with claimed Riner advised him to complete his probation and pick a profession that would advance him in life.
Police promise to keep searching until they identify Riner’s killer.
Anyone who was in the vicinity between 4 and 7 a.m. on Tuesday morning is asked by police to get in touch with authorities. According to the police, they are particularly looking for anyone in the neighborhood who may have dash cam footage.
