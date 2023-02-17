Councilman Who Is Paralysed Is Ordered To Exit His Wheelchair And Enter The Debate Room

On Monday afternoon, Chris Hinds, a member of the Denver City Council, went to a local dance theatre with the intention of engaging in political discourse in anticipation of the forthcoming municipal election. Onstage there were chairs and someone had placed water bottles out for the crowd, which consisted of approximately one hundred local voters. There was only one problem with it.
Hinds, who is paralysed from the chest down and uses a wheelchair, was unable to join the other participants on the stage since there was no means for her to access the elevated platform. After much consternation, the staff came up with the idea of hoisting Hinds and his 400-pound wheelchair up onto the stage. It was not an option at all.
They then suggested that I stand up from my seat, which I did. According to Hinds, the Washington Post was told.
Hinds lifted himself out of his wheelchair, pulled his legs up onto the stage, and clung to a metal chair leg while the audience murmured and the debate’s organisers discussed how to accommodate him. The uncomfortable scene was captured on video by the audience during the debate. In the video, the audience can be heard murmuring.
Hinds expressed his feelings by saying, “I felt like a circus monkey.”
The incident was described by Hinds as “embarrassing,” and subsequent coverage of it by the Denver Post and screenshots of him on the stage triggered outrage on social media from politicians and activists for people with disabilities.
Hinds has stated that he entered municipal politics in order to help the movement for disability accommodation, and he thinks that this will increase notice to that movement.
Hinds added that this should be an educational lesson for everyone. “ … We shouldn’t be asking for special considerations for things that ought to have been mandated by law in the first place.
