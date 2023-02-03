Councilwoman Eunice Dwumfour Of New Jersey Was Shot And Killed

According to officials, a 30-year-old councilwoman from the New Jersey municipality of Sayreville was found dead in her car on Wednesday.
Just after 7 o’clock on Wednesday, police discovered Republican councilwoman Eunice Dwumfour, who had suffered several gunshot wounds. Dwumfour was pronounced dead at the scene, according to Middlesex County officials.
According to CNN station WABC, Dwumfour was shot while in her automobile close to her home. The car then accelerated down the road and struck several parked cars, according to the station.
Victoria Kilpatrick, the mayor of Sayreville, expressed her sorrow and sadness at learning of Dwumfour’s passing, stating she was “taken from us by a heinous criminal act.” She wrote that she and Dwumfour collaborated closely on the council.
She was a woman of great faith who worked hard to incorporate her strong Christian views into her daily life as a person and a community leader, the mayor said. “Beyond her dedication to our community, I can reveal that she was a woman of deep faith,” he added. I personally find it difficult to fully express my sorrow over the passing of a friend.
The inquiry is underway, according to officials, and they do not yet know what caused the incident. For further information, CNN has been in touch with the police and prosecutors.
According to election results, Dwumfour was chosen to serve a three-year term on the six-member borough council in November 2021. According to the Sayreville website, she also served as a member of the Human Relations Commission.
According to the US Census, Sayreville, which is situated in central New Jersey, has a population of roughly 45,000 people.
In a post from 2021 on the Sayreville GOP website, Dwumfour pleaded with the public to support her council campaign.
She stated in her letter, “Like you, Sayreville is my home, I love and appreciate this community and it is my wish to assist enhance the lives of its citizens. “Over the past five years, there have been numerous changes, including a global pandemic, but Sayreville is still standing strong thanks to its citizens, like you,” the statement reads.
