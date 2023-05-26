Couple Accused of Molesting Toddler Charged With Assault

Two people who live in Ontario County were charged with attack and accused of hurting a young child.

Luis O. Rodriguez, who is 38 years old and from Farmington, and Stephanie P. Chavez, who is 29 years old and also from Farmington, were each charged with second-degree assault, which is a crime, on Thursday.

The Ontario County Sheriff’s Office says that Rodriguez and Chavez hurt the girl so badly that she had to stay in the hospital for at least four days. Deputies didn’t say when the abuse happened or how the girl was doing now that she was safe.

Rodriguez and Chavez are both waiting to be sentenced in the Ontario County Jail.

