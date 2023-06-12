Couple Killed in Car Crash After Elgin Man Allegedly Drives Drunk

Daily news / By /

In the incident this past weekend that claimed the lives of two recent high school graduates, an Elgin man has been charged.

Deni Rubio, 32, is accused of aggravated DUI causing death, reckless homicide, and attempting to disarm a police officer, according to Hoffman Estates police.

Amelia Mazeikis, 18, was a passenger in the collision that occurred near Higgins and Barrington Roads on Saturday morning while she was escorting her longtime partner D’Shaun Tudela to work.

The tweet below confirms the news:

“Thankfully, they had each other, and that brings a little bit of peace, knowing that he wasn’t alone when he passed and that they had each other, but at the same time, I know I can’t wake up tomorrow and expect him to call me,” Tudela’s mother, Crystal, told CBS-2.

Tudela and Mazeikis had just left Schaumburg High School.

Starting today, the school will provide grief counseling to any student who requires it.

How do you stay abreast of the goings-on in California politics? The California Examiner is a great source of up-to-date news on the Golden State.

In case you’re interested, here are some additional pieces from the California Examiner:

About The Author

Jatin Taneja is a talented content writer at California Examiner with several years of experience in journalism. He has a unique perspective and can cover a wide range of topics. Jatin's writing style is engaging and informative, and he is committed to upholding California Examiner's high standards of accuracy, quality, and relevance. He works closely with the editorial team to ensure that his content meets these standards. His dedication and hard work are a true asset to the platform, and the team is proud to have him on board.

Related Posts

Leave a Comment

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Scroll to Top