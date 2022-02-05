COVID-19 cases dropping in 49 of 50 states as U.S. death toll approaches 900,000

As the brutal omicron wave begins to loosen its grip on the United States, new cases of COVID-19 are being reported in 49 of 50 states, even as the nation’s death toll approaches another bleak round number: 900,000.

More than 897,000 lives have been lost to the pandemic in the United States as of midday Friday, with deaths continuing at an average rate of more than 2,400 per day, bringing the total back up to levels seen last winter when the vaccine industry was getting begun.

Every state except Maine has seen a decrease in the number of new cases per day since mid-January, with the curve in every state except Maine sloping downward. In addition, the number of Americans admitted to hospitals with COVID-19 has decreased by 15 percent in that time, to approximately 124,000.

Even though deaths are still on the rise in at least 35 states, this is due to the time lag between victims becoming influencing and succumbing.

However, the trends are providing public health officers expect that the most destructive of omicron is reaching an end, though they caution that things could always go immoral. Those harmful new variants of the virus could emerge in the future.

Public Health Director Dr. Barbara Ferrer stated that the county of Los Angeles may eliminate the requirement for outdoor masks in a few weeks.

However, that is unlikely to happen before the Super Bowl on February 13, which is expected to draw as many as 100,000 people to SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California.

Ferrer made the following statement: Infections and hospitalizations caused by COVID-19 in California’s most populous county are on the decline, and deaths may soon follow.

“Post wave does not mean that the epidemic has ended or that transmission has been reduced, nor does it imply that there will not be unexpected waves of waves in the future,” she stressed.

Additionally, Arizona has seen a decrease in the daily case and hospitalization numbers. However, deaths are still on the rise, rising from an average of approximately 61 per day last week to nearly 79 as of Tuesday.

Professor of epidemiology Elizabeth Jacobs of the University of Arizona said on Twitter on Thursday that “we have reason to be optimistic,” but added that “we are by no means out of the woods.”

In a statement, Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds declared the state’s COVID-19 public health crisis to be destroyed, a move that will restrict the dismissal of health information.

The action underscores the governor’s long-held opinion that it is past time to move beyond pandemic limits and toward the point where COVID-19 becomes a bearable part of regular life, much like the flu.

Overall, the number of different cases in the United States has decreased from a record-breaking average of more than 800,000 per day in mid-January to around 357,000.