Criminals Who Fail To Show Up In Court Risk Being Forcefully Dragged Into The Dock

Plans being examined by Dominic Raab could involve physically compelling convicted offenders to appear in court for sentence.
The Justice Secretary wants to impose harsher punishments on criminals who make victims’ trauma worse by failing to show up in court.
Yet, he has not ruled out the potential that jail and police personnel could need to use force to remove criminals from their cells in order to provide the appearance that justice was carried out.
The decision was made during a meeting between Mr. Raab, the deputy prime minister, and the family of Zara Aleena, a law graduate who was killed by Jordan McSweeney in a vicious late-night sexual assault.
When McSweeney refused to leave his cell during his sentencing to life in prison with a recommendation that he serve a minimum of 38 years, the judge, Mrs. Justice Cheema-Grubb, branded him as “spineless” throughout his trial.
Making offenders present at sentencing hearings, according to Mr. Raab, is “the very least the victims deserve and…a basic element of British justice,” he told the BBC.
He claimed that authorities were considering how to make the change stick since “It’s possible that you’ll need to manhandle someone out of jail physically.
I wouldn’t rule anything out, but in general, he continued, “I think we should be looking at raising the punishment as an aggravating factor if a culprit is not willing to come and face the judge.”
“Make sure courts have the power to compel someone who’s been convicted of a serious crime to come and face the sentence that they hand down,” he stated that was something he wanted to achieve.
Many Cases Involving Convicted Criminals Involved Refusals To Appear
The plans were discussed with Ms. Aleena’s aunt, Farah Naz, during that meeting. After the meeting, Ms. Naz told the BBC that McSweeney’s right to skip the hearing had been “a slap in the face.”
She said, “He needed to look at our faces and realize that he had killed a whole family, not just Zara.
Other serious cases involving convicted criminals also involved refusals to appear. It implies that they are not exposed to the victim-specific statements that are read aloud in court prior to sentencing.
Sabina Nessa’s family was also unable to confront her killer because he skipped his sentencing in Kidbrooke, south-east London, in 2021. Sabina was killed in an arbitrary attack.
Jebina Islam, her sister, called it “outrageous” that her sister’s killer had the choice of whether or not to appear in court “refused to hear the impact on our family over the link.
She has advocated for forcing criminals to show up in court. She continued, “I, along with my family, will never understand why he killed my sister, and this will plague us for the rest of our lives.
“No one will comprehend the suffering we endure every day without our lovely, intelligent Sabina and the mystery of why he killed her.”
