Cris Collinsworth Net Worth: What’s Wrong With His Voice On Sunday Night Football?

Cris Collinsworth Early Life

On January 27, 1959, in Dayton, Ohio, Anthony Cris Collinsworth entered the world. Educators both, his father rose to the position of Brevard County’s superintendent of schools. The trip from Ohio to Melbourne, Florida began in 1963. At that time, Cris was only four years old. At some point, Collinsworth enrolled at Astronaut High School, where his father worked as a principal. Cris, a multi-sport star who also won a state title in the 100-yard dash, was a natural athlete who excelled in high school. And he was an All-American quarterback for his high school.

Cris’s promise was recognised when the Gators offered him a football scholarship. His touchdown pass of 99 yards against the Rice Owls is tied for the longest in NCAA history. Collinsworth was moved to wide receiver in the end. The choice ultimately proved to be a good one, and he found his true calling. Finally, he decided to leave the Gators after catching 120 passes for 1,937 yards. Fourteen receiving touchdowns were the result.

Cris Collinsworth Career

Cris was picked up by the Bengals in a 1981 NFL draught. He played all eight seasons of his NFL career here. By the first season, he had emerged as the team’s leading receiver, setting a new franchise record for receptions as a rookie. Three times during his career, Cris was selected for the Pro Bowl.

Because of his size and speed, Collinsworth was quickly recognised as a serious adversary. In 1985, he was close to making the switch to the Tampa Bay Bandits, but he was released after failing a physical. Later in his career, he joined the Bengals, where he completed his 417-catch, 6,687-yard campaign. In addition, he tallied 36 touchdowns in his career.

After leaving the NFL, Cris dove headfirst into the broadcasting industry. When he moved from radio to television, he became known for his coverage of both the NFL and college football for NBC. He also covered other sports, like tennis, for his newscasts.

Collinsworth began working for "NFL on Fox" in the late '90s, initially as a colour commentator for a few seasons before being promoted to the primary game broadcasting crew. He contributed to Fox's 2004 Super Bowl coverage. Cris was the host of shows like "Guinness World Records Primetime" in addition to his sports hosting duties.

Collinsworth covered major events like the 2008 Summer Olympics and the 2010 Winter Olympics over the next few years. Again filling the role of colour commentator, he lent his voice to the “Madden” video game series throughout the 2000s. Once again in 2017, he covered the Super Bowl for his outlet.

Cris Collinsworth is well-known for his work in both the entertainment and sports industries, but he is also the proud owner of the popular sports statistics tracking website Pro Football Focus (PFF). This site has advanced statistics and analysis for both the NFL and college football. Silver Lake Partners invested $50,000,000 in PFF in September of 2021 for a minority stake. Collinsworth’s share of the company following Silver Lake’s investment and its current value remains unknown.

Cris Collinsworth Personal Life

Together with his wife Holly, Cris currently resides in Fort Thomas, Kentucky. They’ve raised a brood of four children together. His son eventually became the captain of the Notre Dame football team. Next we discuss Cris Collinsworth Net Worth.

Cris Collinsworth Net Worth

Net Worth: $25 Million Salary: $12.5 Million Per Year Date of Birth: Jan 27, 1959 (63 years old) Gender: Male Height: 6 ft 5 in (1.96 m) Profession: American football player, Sports commentator, Commentator Nationality: United States of America

Cris Collinsworth net worth is $25 million at the time of this writing. Collinsworth had a successful career as an NFL wide receiver. He played for the Bengals for a total of eight seasons back in the 1980s. He eventually found his niche in broadcasting after hanging up his spurs. Presently, he is a regular fixture on TV channels like NBC, Showtime, and the NFL Network.

It seems that Cris and Holly paid $100,000 in 2000 for a 5-acre plot of land in Fort Thomas, Kentucky, which was not yet developed. A 7,000-square-foot main house, barn, pool, and pool house were added to their mini-compound. Recent sales of comparable homes have averaged just over $2 million.

