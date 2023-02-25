Critically Wounded Person Shot Near North Side

Following a gunshot on the near north side of Indianapolis, one person’s condition has been upgraded to critical.

At approximately 9:20 p.m., officers with the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department were dispatched to the 1300 block of North Delaware Street in response to a complaint of a person who had been shot.

Police Haven’t Released Any Information About The Victim

Officers from the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department arrived on the scene to find a victim who had been shot in the leg. According to the reports from the police, the incident took place within an apartment that was located at the intersection of Delaware and 13th Street.

According to the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department, the victim was transported to Methodist Hospital in a critical condition.

As of 10:40 p.m. on Friday night, officers from the IMPD who were there at the site stated that there is no suspect information. The police did not release any information regarding the age or gender of the victim.

