Cruel Summer Season 2: Is Cruel Summer Based On A True Story?

We were aware that the Cruel Summer season 2 was on the way even before the season one finale aired.

Cruel Summer is now the network’s most-watched series ever, according to Deadline, thus Tara Duncan, president of Freeform, stated in a statement to TVLine in June 2021 that the renewal was an “easy decision.”

Even after only one outing, not awful at all.

Even though Bert V. Royal, the showrunner who created Cruel Summer, has formally resigned, there will be some changes. There is now a lot of uncertainty regarding season two and the potential future of this show.

Cruel Summer Season 2 Plot

Right about now is when things start to become tricky. The first season concluded on a huge cliffhanger when it was revealed that Jeanette had broken into Martin Harris’ house at another time she had never mentioned and that while she had not seen Kate, she had heard her calling for assistance from the basement. It raised questions regarding the extent of Jeannette’s status-obsessed sociopathy. Except, we won’t be covering any of it in Season 2.

Deadline reported in June 2021 that there was a discussion of adapting the show into an anthology after it was renewed for a second season. As of that writing, Freeform president Tara Duncan has yet to hear the showrunners’ plans for Season 2, but “allowed that it might have a fresh plot with the same ensemble or, in anthology form, use the device of two points of view using several timelines with a new group.

” When the notion of an anthology format was initially proposed, it seemed highly likely that the program would take that direction. This kind of storytelling has become increasingly popular in recent years, as evidenced by mystery series such as True Detective, Fargo, and The Sinner.

The Hollywood Reporter finally updated their readers in April 2022 on the development of Season 2, and they disclosed the show was becoming an anthology. Though the narrative is fresh, the program will be carrying over certain components from the first season that viewers found so engaging. The Hollywood Reporter claims that viewers may look forward to another drama on the complexities of adolescent friendships that is set in the past and portrayed from multiple angles.

The show is rumored to be themed around the year 2000, so Y2K fans within Generation Z may rejoice: they’ll soon have even more Y2K-inspired outfit ideas to work with (and, presumably, the Y2K scare). “the rise and breakdown of a strong teenage friendship” occur in “a picturesque seaside village in the Pacific Northwest,” according to the synopsis.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, “the season twists and turns as it traces the early friendship between Megan, Isabella, and Megan’s best friend Luke, the love triangle that evolved, and the mystery that would affect all of their lives moving forward.” The specifics of that mystery are still sketchy, but judging by the tone of the show, Season 2 could be just as scandalous as Season 1.

Cruel Summer Season 2 Cast

Get ready, because season two of Cruel Summer features a radical redesign.

Everything from the plot to the characters to the showrunner would be new. So, it looks like we can rule out the return of any fan-favorite characters from the first season (barring a shocking turn of events).

In other words, we won’t be seeing any cameos from the likes of Harley Quinn Smith, Froy Gutierrez, Chiara Aurelia, or Olivia Holt.

The fascinating part, though, is that there is a whole new set of people for us to meet and learn to detest. The following actors have been confirmed to appear in the series this season:

The Goldbergs star Sadie Stanley as Megan

newcomer Eloise Payet as Isabella

Locke & Key’s Griffin Gluck as Luke

KaDee Strickland (Private Practice)

Lisa Yamada (All American)

Sean Blakemore (Greenleaf)

Paul Adelstein (True Story)

Who is The Showrunner For Season 2 of Cruel Summer?

Along with the show’s shift in tone, setting, and protagonist, the show’s creator is also leaving. This time around, Freeform alum and Siren producer Elle Triedman will be in charge. Tia Napolitano, who ran the show throughout season one, and Jessica Biel will both return to the series as executive producers for the second season. THR was informed by a representative for Cruel Summer that “after getting Cruel Summer season 2 up and running, Tia Napolitano has stepped aside from the project and as such, will no longer be functioning as showrunner.”

The show’s creator, Bert V. Royal, stepped out as showrunner during Season 1 production due to rumored disagreements over artistic direction, which led to the hiring of Napolitano. Fans should still tune in for what should be another twisting adolescent soap opera since the show has been accustomed to alterations of this nature.

As of August in 2022, there has been no word on when the second season of Cruel Summer will premiere.

The show will be back with new episodes in 2022, as executive producer Jessica Biel (yes, that Jessica Biel) has revealed. Season one was supposed to premiere in April, however, the show’s release date has shifted.

Since they didn’t even begin filming until that month (more on that later), finishing by the end of the year is looking like a stretch at this point.

Regarding when the show will return, you and we both have equal chances of being right. However, assuming Jessica is correct and the 2022 plan is still in place, we believe they have been shifted to the fall/winter window. Meaning it will show up in October and November.

Cruel Summer Season 2 Trailer

Please accept my apologies! Not even our beloved friends at Cruel Summer have released any fresh footage from the upcoming season.

Cruel Summer airs on Freeform in the US

Is Cruel Summer Based On A True Story?

Thankfully, the events depicted in Cruel Summer are not based on actual occurrences. It’s natural for fans to ask if the show is based on genuine events given that it deals with serious topics like envy, adolescent sadness, and the need for approval.

