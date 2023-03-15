Crunchyroll Activation Made Easy: a Step-by-step Guide for Roku, PlayStation, Xbox, Android, and Apple TV Users

Crunchyroll is an American distributor, production, publisher, and licensing company focused on streaming anime, dorama, and manga.
It was started in 2006 by a group of people who went to the University of California, Berkeley.
Its main office is in San Francisco, California, in the United States. Crunchyroll’s distribution channel and partnership program delivers content to over 100 million enrolled users worldwide.
Crunchyroll gives users access to more than 1,000 anime shows, more than 200 East Asian dramas, and about 80 manga titles. But licensing restrictions mean that not all shows are available everywhere.
This article will efficiently Crunchyroll Activation on Roku, Amazon Fire TV, Android TV, Apple TV, Chromecast, and Xbox. To turn it on, follow the steps in this guide.
Www.crunchyroll.com/activate
Please follow the below steps to activate Crunchyroll at Crunchyroll.com/activate.
- Visit crunchyroll.com/activate.
- Please look for the Crunchyroll app on your device by going to the app store on your device.
- You can get the Crunchyroll app from the App Store, install it on your device, and then open it.
- Open the Crunchyroll app and sign in. The code to turn on the crunchy roll TV is shown on the screen.
- Visit the activation page at crunchyroll.com/activate and type in the activation code you see on your device.
- Refresh your tv, and you should now have access to the Crunchyroll app.
Crunchyroll Activation on Roku
Please follow the below steps to activate Crunchyroll on Roku.
- First of all, search for the Crunchyroll channel and add the Crunchyroll channel to your Roku device.
- After that, open the Crunchyroll channel and choose the “link to your account” option.
Please make a note of the code that comes up.
- Go to crunchyroll.com/activate on your phone or computer to sign in to your account or make a new one.
- Click on the link and type in the code from above.
- To activate and link to Roku, click on the link to the Roku device.
How to Activate Crunchyroll on PlayStation
To turn on Crunchyroll on PlayStation, please follow the steps below.
- Look for the Crunchyroll App in the PlayStation Store.
- Put the Crunchyroll app on your phone and open it.
- The screen should show the Crunchyroll activation code.
- Visit crunchyroll.com/activate in a browser on your phone or computer.
- Enter the activation code for Crunchyroll and click “Submit.”
- Sign in, and you can use the Crunchyroll app on your PlayStation to stream videos.
- Follow the steps above to turn on Crunchyroll on your PlayStation 3, PlayStation 4, or PlayStation 5.
Crunchyroll Activation on Xbox
Follow the steps below to turn on Crunchyroll on Xbox.
- Get the Crunchyroll app from the Xbox App Store and install it.
- When you open the Crunchyroll app, the next screen will ask you to first activate Crunchyroll.
- Visit crunchyroll.com/activate in a web browser on your phone or computer.
- Enter the Crunchyroll activation code that you can see on your Xbox.
- At last, click on the Activate button to start watching Crunchyroll on your Xbox.
- The steps above turn on Crunchyroll on the Xbox One X, Xbox One, Xbox 360, and Xbox Series X.
Check out our more guides related to activation services:
Crunchyroll Activation on Android
Please follow the steps below to get Crunchyroll up and running on Android.
- First, use the home screen of your Android to get to the Play Store.
- To search for something, visit the top of the page and use the search function.
- If you tap on the Crunchyroll app, the list will open.
- Press “Install,” and the Crunchyroll app will be downloaded to your phone.
- Once the Crunchyroll app has been completely downloaded, open it up and click on Log In.
- Sign in: Finish the process.
- After a few seconds, you will be able to login in successfully
- Finally, browse the Crunchyroll library.
Crunchyroll Activation on AppleTV
Please follow the below steps to activate Crunchyroll on AppleTV.
- Start up your Apple TV and make sure you are signed in to your Apple account.
- Use your Apple TV remote to get to the Home screen.
- Next, from the list of options, tap the App Store icon.
- Once you’re in the App Store, look for “Crunchyroll.”
- Wait for the results to be generated.
- Once you have the results, go to Crunchyroll and hit the Enter key.
- Sign up to start the process of installing.
- Once the installation is done, click Log In and enter your Crunchyroll login information.
- Wait until you’re signed.
If you liked this article, you might want to follow us on Twitter (@CaliforniaExam1), where we often post information about new credit card offers and other helpful tech tips.