Cult Leader Allegedly Have Wives As Young As Nine Years Old And Might Have Married His Own Daughter

The Federal Bureau of Investigations reported that a 46-year-old polygamist and cult leader in Arizona is accused of having 20 wives, many of them were minors, and possibly marrying his own daughter.
According to FOX 10, Phoenix, Samuel Rappylee Bateman and his accomplices are accused of transporting minors in interstate commerce for the purpose of engaging in criminal sexual activity and traveling in interstate commerce for the purpose of engaging in illicit sexual activity with minors between May 2020 and November 2021 in Arizona, Utah, Nevada, and Nebraska.
On September 6, a federal grand jury issued his initial indictment.
According to the FBI, the “wife” was allegedly forced to use a bucket as a toilet while being transported across state borders in a trailer while Bateman drove two Bentleys and promoted failing real estate and goal-coaching companies.
A new FBI document filed in a criminal complaint against three newly charged co-conspirators claims that Bateman has “about 50 followers and over 20 brides, many of whom are children, most of whom are under the age of 15.”
It is said that Bateman uses his “impressions of Heavenly Father’s will” to compel his adherents, including young children, to engage in sexual activity. Bateman then depends on their compliance to carry out his own agenda.
According to FOX 10, Bateman is also charged with attempting to wed his own daughter.
Federal prosecutors claim that an investigation showed that on August 28, Bateman obstructed justice by destroying evidence of his and his co-conspirators’ unlawful behavior.
According to FOX 10, Bateman is a self-styled prophet of the Fundamentalist Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints (FLDS), a fundamentalist Mormon organization whose adherents engage in polygamy. Some of Bateman’s wives, according to investigators, were the spouses or daughters of Bateman’s male followers.
