Cyclist Killed in Crash on East Tennessee Street

A collision in the heart of Tallahassee on Saturday morning claimed the life of a bicycle.
Just before 6:30 on Saturday morning, the Tallahassee Police Department announced on social media that it was attending to a crash in the 200 block of East Tennessee Street. For several hours, Tennessee Street’s east and westbound lanes between Magnolia Drive and Hillcrest Street were shut down.
At 1:18 p.m., TPD gave an update noting that a vehicle and a cyclist were involved in the collision and “who succumbed to their injuries.”
Although no otherr information was provided right away, an hour later TPD revoked a missing persons report for a “missing juvenile runaway,” writing that “sadly, he was located deceased this morning.”
A city representative declined to comment on whether the two occurrences were connected when contacted on Saturday afternoon and stated that no additional information was available on either incident.
