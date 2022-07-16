Cyndi Lauper Net Worth 2022 – How Did She Get Rich?

Early Life

When Cynthia Ann Stephanie Lauper was born in New York City’s borough of Brooklyn on June 22nd, 1953, she was a newborn. Having a brother and a sister, she was brought up in a Catholic household. Cyndi Lauper’s parents split when she was just five years old. They got married again, only to get divorced again. Cyndi Lauper discovered the music of The Beatles and Judy Garland while growing up in Queens, New York. Cyndi started creating songs when her sister gave her a guitar at the age of 12.

When Cyndi Lauper was in high school, she was constantly teased for her unconventional hair color choices. In the end, she got kicked out of high school. As a 17-year-old running away from an abusive stepfather, Cyndi decided to leave home. Her journey eventually brought her to Vermont, where she attended Johnson State College to pursue a degree in fine arts after passing through Canada.

In the 1970s, Cyndi Lauper began singing in New York City cover bands as a backup singer. Lauper, who aspired to stardom by singing her compositions, was not a fan of covering other people’s music. She suffered severe damage to her vocal cords in 1977 and was told she would never be able to sing again because of it. In the end, she was able to regain her singing voice thanks to the guidance of a vocal coach.

Career

Blue Angel was Cyndi Lauper’s first successful band, formed when she teamed up with a saxophone player. Blue Angel recorded an album in 1980 under the Polydor label. Despite the album’s failure, Lauper’s vocal abilities were recognized by industry insiders, who gave her a standing ovation.

After the breakup of Blue Angel, Cyndi Lauper was forced to quit singing altogether and take on odd jobs due to growing difficulties with her vocal cords. After returning to singing and performing in bars, she was spotted by her future manager David Wolff. Portrait Records signed her to a deal with Wolff.

Solo Success

Cyndi Lauper‘s debut solo album, She’s So Unusual, was released in 1983. “Time After Time” and “Girls Just Wanna Have Fun” were two of the album’s most popular songs. Cyndi Lauper rose to fame swiftly, thanks in part to her punk persona. At the 1984 MTV Video Music Awards, Lauper earned a prestigious prize for her music video for “Girls Just Wanna Have Fun.”

Before releasing her second album, True Colors, in 1986, Cyndi Lauper collaborated on the soundtrack for the 1980s film The Goonies. She’s So Unusual wasn’t as popular as this record was, but it still sold millions of copies. Vibes, Lauper’s first film, was released in 1988. A Night to Remember, her third studio album, was released in 1989.

The critically acclaimed but commercially disastrous Hat Full of Stars album by Cyndi Lauper came out in 1993. Topics like homophobia and domestic violence were addressed on the album. Lauper’s greatest hits CD, Twelve Deadly Cyns, was published in 1995 and enjoyed more success. Multiplatinum status was earned for the album. Sisters of Avalon, Lauper’s 1997 album, dealt with some of the darker aspects of life. In memory of a buddy who had died from AIDS, a song was created. In 1998, she followed that up with a Christmas CD.

Shine, Lauper’s 2004 album issued just in Japan, was the first of its kind. The Body Acoustic, her follow-up album from 2005, contained acoustic renditions of many of her previous songs. Bring Ya to the Brink, her sixth studio album was released in 2008 as a follow-up. She placed sixth on The Celebrity Apprentice in 2010. Her album Memphis Blues, published in 2010, went on to become the best-selling Blues album of the year.

Detour, a collection of country songs reinvented by Cyndi Lauper, was published in 2016.

Kinky Boots

Kinky Boots opened in Chicago in 2012 and eventually appeared on Broadway. Cyndi Lauper contributed lyrics and original music to the show. For her work, Lauper was honored with multiple accolades for Best Soundtrack. Upon its Broadway debut, the show grossed over $320 million.

Record Sales

Several of Cyndi Lauper‘s albums have sold millions of units, which has made Lauper a lot of money. Over 16 million copies of She’s So Unusual were sold globally in 1983. True Colors, Lauper’s follow-up album that year, went on to sell another 7 million copies. Lauper made more money in 1994 with the help of Twelve Deadly Cyns, who sold more than 6 million records. Cyndi Lauper’s CD Floor Remixes sold more than 1.35 million copies in 2009.

Personal Life and Activism

Dave Wolff, Cyndi Lauper’s former manager, had a six-and-a-half-year relationship with the singer. Cyndi Lauper met actor David Thornton on the set of Off and Running, and the two were married the following year. Later on, the couple became parents to a boy.

Since Lauper’s sister is a lesbian, Lauper has been vocal in her support of LGBTQ rights. To honor the memory of Matthew Shepard, a homosexual man famously killed in Wyoming by a mob, she penned and performed the song “Above the Clouds.”

As a feminist icon, Cyndi Lauper has also been hailed as a role model. In the eyes of many critics, Lauper has “laid the way” for the likes of Katy Perry and Lady Gaga to follow in her footsteps. An anthem for young ladies, her song “Girls Just Wanna Have Fun” has been hailed by critics. Lauper’s femininity has been compared to that of Madonna’s as being “playful,” and her “pop-punk” appearance launched a new global trend.

Cyndi Lauper Net Worth

Cyndi Lauper net worth is $50 million. As a rising star in the 1980s pop music scene, Cyndi Lauper went on to have a long and fruitful career. That is a career spanning four decades, to say the least! Perhaps best remembered for classics like “Girls Just Wanna Have Fun,” and “Time After Time.” Her four-octave vocal range sets her apart from other pop stars, and she has sold over 50 million records worldwide.

