Cypress Woman Accused Of Murder Thought Man Ran Over A Cat

In the video, Esser is heard yelling profanities at Luis while confronting him. According to officials, she eventually returned to her vehicle and, instead of driving away, made a three-point turn and drove straight towards Luis, striking him with the front of her car.

The impact launched Luis into the windshield and over the vehicle, and eventually landing on the street.

He was pronounced dead at the scene.

“This action showed a complete disregard for human life,” said Orange County District Attorney Todd Spitzer. “The Orange County District Attorney’s Office will ensure that this random act of violence targeting a stranger will be prosecuted to the fullest extent of the law.”

Esser is currently being held on $1 million bail. An arraignment hearing is scheduled for Oct. 13.