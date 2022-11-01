Da: Nancy Pelosi Kidnapping Suspect Wanted To “Crush Her Kneecaps”

According to court records, David Wayne DePape, the man accused of breaking into Nancy Pelosi’s house and injuring her husband, wanted to abduct her and maybe break “her kneecaps.”

After his arrest in San Francisco, he allegedly informed officers, “If Nancy [Pelosi] were to give DePape the ‘truth,’ he would let her go, and if she ‘lied,’ he was going to smash ‘her kneecaps,'” causing her to be wheeled into Congress.

The House Minority Leader, Nancy Pelosi, released a statement Monday night saying, “Paul is making steady progress on what will be a lengthy healing process.” After the attack, Paul Pelosi was taken to the hospital, where he had “successful surgery to heal a skull fracture and major damage to his right arm and hands,” according to the speaker’s office.

Interim San Francisco District Attorney Brooke Jenkins said during a news conference on Monday that the suspect had planned to approach the House speaker at her house. Paul Pelosi was asleep on the second story of his home when DePape reportedly broke through a glass door from the backyard and entered the house. Jenkins claims that he woke up Paul Pelosi, who was wearing his pajamas, and inquired where his wife was.

Jenkins said that when Paul Pelosi made an unsuccessful effort to reach the elevator at the Pelosis’ house, he requested to use the restroom and called the police from there. After then, Jenkins said, the defendant found out that Paul Pelosi had called. Jenkins said that when two police officers came, they observed the defendant clutching a hammer that he had used to attack Pelosi.

An FBI affidavit submitted in the federal prosecution against DePape states that “zip ties were discovered in Pelosi’s bedroom and in the hallway at the front entrance of the Pelosi house.”

Officers searching DePape’s rucksack at the Pelosi house “discovered among other items, a roll of tape, white rope, one hammer, one pair of rubber and cloth gloves, and a diary,” according to the affidavit. According to the article, Paul Pelosi said that he had never met DePape previously.

Jenkins said that DePape, 42, has been charged with attempted murder, domestic burglary, assault with a dangerous weapon, elder abuse, false confinement of an age, and threats against a public figure and their family.

Jenkins said that DePape’s motive for his conduct was found to be political and that he planned to kill Paul Pelosi. Based on the information shown thus far, Jenkins said, “this residence and the speaker herself were targeted targets of the defendant.”

Jenkins urged government officials and average individuals alike “to heed the words that we speak and to dial down the level of our political discourse” at the press conference.

On Monday, DePape was additionally charged with federal charges of attempted abduction of a federal official and assault on the direct family member of a federal official. The court in San Francisco is set to formally charge him on Tuesday.