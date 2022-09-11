Dallas Man Gets 60 Years for Taping Himself Raping 7-year-old Child

Officials stated Friday that a guy from the Dallas region who admitted video himself raping a 7-year-old girl was given a 60-year prison sentence.

Mark Allen Miller, of Rowlett, pleaded guilty to two counts of manufacturing child pornography, and on Thursday, a federal judge in Dallas handed down his sentence, according to a statement from the U.S. attorney’s office for the northern district of Texas.

Miller, 35, was arrested on January 12 after the kid’s father claimed he witnessed Miller committing rape on the 9-year-old daughter. The prosecution stated that Miller told the police that he had molested the girl for years.

According to the father’s statement to the authorities, he and Miller have been friends for over a decade, and Miller was spending the night at their house. The dad heard a commotion and went to investigate. Miller’s father noticed that Miller wasn’t in the living room, where he usually slept, and went to check on his daughter. He found Miller in her room, raping Miller. Up until the police arrived, Miller was kept at gunpoint by the father.

Miller generated at least five movies and 132 photographs of child pornography involving the victim over the course of two years, starting when she was seven years old, according to a forensic examination of his computer equipment.

A forensic analyst from the Rockwall Police Department testified during Miller’s sentencing hearing that the defendant had stored over 8,000 sexually explicit photos of minors on his computer devices.