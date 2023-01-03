Damar Hamlin Of The Bills Suffered Cardiac Arrest While On The Field And Is Currently In Severe Condition

In the first quarter of “Monday Night Football” in Cincinnati against the Bengals, Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin fell and was taken to the hospital in severe condition, according to officials.
The Bills stated early on Tuesday that 24-year-old Hamlin experienced cardiac arrest.
The Bills mentioned the University of Cincinnati’s Level 1 trauma center, which added that “his heartbeat was restored on the field, and he was brought to the UC Medical Center for further testing and treatment.” He is currently under anesthesia and is rated as critical.”
When Hamlin tackled Bengals wide receiver Tee Higgins, standing up before falling to his back, Cincinnati was leading 7-3.
The ambulance arrived on the field as trainers surrounded Hamlin. According to the ESPN broadcasters calling the game, Hamlin underwent CPR for a while. Coaches and emotional players watched as the Bills bent over to pray.
He was with family, according to broadcasters.
Prayers that Damar Hamlin can have the same outcome that I was fortunate to have with my incident. Our thoughts and prayers go out to Damar, his family, teammates and the greater NFL community during this incredibly scary time. 🙏🏻https://t.co/u90LBw5MfO
— Chris Pronger (@chrispronger) January 3, 2023
According to a statement from the NFL, Hamlin received urgent medical attention following the incident.
“We are praying for Damar and the Buffalo Bills. As additional information becomes available, we’ll update this, “NFL said.
The match was put on hold before being rescheduled. After leaving the field, each team entered its respective locker room.
Additionally moved by the event were the broadcast crew in the booth and their coworkers in the network studio.
ESPN produces “Monday Night Football,” which airs on ABC.
On Monday’s broadcast, the apparent gravity of the issue was described as unique in a sport where athletes occasionally sustain significant injuries.
There were 5:58 left in the first quarter when the game was called off. Soon after 10 p.m. ET, or nearly an hour later, the NFL officially canceled the game.
The Buffalo Bills tweeted about the player and to Bills supporters, “Bills Mafia is with you, @HamlinIsland.” One of the clubs that replied with an emoji of hands in prayer was the Bengals. Josh Allen, the quarterback for the Bills, asked for prayers for his brother.
The players’ organization, the NFL Players Association, tweeted: “Damar Hamlin is in our thoughts and prayers, as is the NFLPA and the entire community.
“We have communicated with players for the Bengals, Bills, and the NFL. Right now, only Damar’s health and wellbeing are essential, according to the union.
In a conference call later on Monday, Troy Vincent, NFL executive vice president of Football Operations, stated that an “immediate action plan” was put into place following the event.
He claimed that neither the players nor the coaches discussed starting up again.
Former NFL cornerback Vincent remarked, “I’ve never seen anything like it since I’ve been playing. It was totally about Demar and making sure that.” He described it as traumatic.
According to an NBC affiliate WLWT video, Bengals supporters arrived outside the hospital to offer their support.
Demetria Tutt stated, “Watching that on TV didn’t make it any easier. “No one ever wants to see what happened tonight and have children or family members watch it. We are only pleading.
Hamlin was selected in the sixth round of the 2021 NFL draft and is a native of McKees Rocks, Pennsylvania, close to Pittsburgh.
Hamlin created a toy drive and philanthropic foundation to raise $2,500 as his college football career neared a close in late 2020. That sum had surpassed $3 million at 4:30 a.m. On Tuesday, ET resulted from admirers deluging the page with donations and well wishes.
Hamlin had recently reached his peak with the Super Bowl-contending Bills in his second professional football season.
Hamlin had a limited role as a rookie in 2017 and had two tackles in 14 games.
But up until Monday, he had participated in all 15 games for his first-place side this season and had contributed significantly with 91 tackles, 63 of which were solo, while playing.
