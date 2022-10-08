Dana White Net Worth: Is He Used Anti-Gay Slurs For Her Reporter?

The following statement concerns the anticipated Dana White Net Worth. There has been a lot of talk about Dana White Net Worth. More information about Dana White’s money woes may be found here. Dana White to his recent commercial success, Dana White’s Net Worth is the subject of much speculation. Dana White’s financial situation is discussed further here.

Dana White Early Life

On July 28, 1969, in Manchester, Connecticut, Dana Frederick White Jr. was born. June and Dana White are his parents. His mother and grandparents played a significant role in Dana and Kelly’s upbringing.

In his younger years, he frequently shuttled between Las Vegas and his home state of Maine. White has been an avid supporter of the Boston Red Sox since he was a child and has spent much of his life engaged in sports, notably boxing. In 1987, he completed high school at Hermon, a school in Maine.

After high school, White continued his education at the University of Massachusetts, but he dropped out. There, he started a boxing club for kids in trouble in the city’s inner neighborhoods.

During this period he also worked as an aerobics instructor to make ends meet. Over time, he decided to make Las Vegas his permanent home, and in 1992, he founded Dana White Enterprises.

His management of Chuck Lidell and Tito Ortiz began around this time. White kept exploring new forms of combat, including MMA and Muay Thai, the two mainstays of the organization’s signature style.

Luckily for White, Lorenzo Fertitta, a high school classmate who rose to prominence as an executive at hotel and gambling giant Station Casinos, was someone he knew from an early age. At a wedding in the middle of the ’90s, the two reconnected over their mutual passion for boxing and expressed their desire to collaborate in the near future.

Dana White Career

White’s involvement with the UFC began with his management of fighters, which led to a number of disagreements. His research into the UFC’s parent business, Semaphore Entertainment Group, revealed that they were rapidly approaching insolvency. When White heard the news, he went straight to his childhood buddy Lorenzo Fertitta with an offer.

Lorenzo promptly calculated the potential earnings and struck a deal to acquire the UFC. Lorenzo also included Frank, his older brother, in the fun.

When the Fertitta brothers bought 81% of the UFC for $2 million in 2001, they became the company’s sole proprietors. White was swiftly elected president. Since purchasing the UFC, White and his colleagues have transformed the once-ostracized organization into a worldwide sensation.

White has maintained his role as president even after selling the business. With his guidance, the sport has grown in popularity and is now a multibillion-dollar industry. In May 2017, the UFC announced that Dana White would be hosting a show named Dana White’s Contender Series.

UFC Fight Pass is the only place to watch the event online. It showcases promising young fighters in the hopes that some of them may eventually make it to the UFC. White announced his renewed seven-year deal with ESPN to continue serving as UFC president on March 18, 2019.

Dana White Controversies

In 2009, when reporter Loretta Hunt published a story on White that made him angry, White reacted with insulting and sexually graphic words. When alluding to her reporters, he made homophobic comments. After GLAAD demanded an apology from White and the UFC for the anti-gay slur, White issued one.

Dana White Private Matters

White and his wife Anne have been together since 1996 and married since that year. The two first crossed paths in middle school. The family consists of three members: daughters Savannah and Aidan, and boys Dana III and Dana IV. White is protective of his personal life.

White revealed in May 2012 that he had been diagnosed with Ménière’s illness, a neurological disorder he attributes in large part to a fight he was involved in as a child.

White spoke at the 2016 Republican National Convention in Cleveland, Ohio, and was an ardent supporter of Donald Trump during his first presidential campaign.

While campaigning for Trump‘s reelection in 2020, White once again contributed his voice in support of the president, speaking at rallies and giving interviews to discuss how Trump was an early backer of the UFC and allowed one of its first major events to be held at one of his properties.

Tuptim Jadnooleum, the daughter of one of the Tiger Muay Thai instructors, received a liver transplant in 2010 thanks to a donation of $50,000 from White. In 2011, White gave $100,000 to his alma mater to help with renovations.

Dana White Net Worth

Net Worth: $500 Million Salary: $20 Million Date of Birth: Jul 28, 1969 (53 years old) Gender: Male Height: 5 ft 10 in (1.8 m) Profession: Businessperson, Promoter, Television producer Nationality: United States of America

