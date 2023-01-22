Dani Alves Deal With The Pumas Was Terminated Following His Arrest For Alleged Sexual Assault

Dani Alves’ contract with Liga MX team Pumas has been terminated after the 39-year-old was detained on suspicion of sexual assault.

Alves, a right-back who represented Brazil on two occasions at the 2014 FIFA World Cup, was detained on Friday after a woman accused him of sexually assaulting her on December 30 in a bar in Barcelona.

Alves appeared in front of a judge later on Friday and was remanded without bail despite his denial of the charge.

The player had a deal with Pumas through July 2023, having previously played for Barcelona, PSG, and Juventus.

