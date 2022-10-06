Danielle And Nick Divorce: Why They Are Getting Divorce? Reason Behind Their Separation!

Danielle And Nick Divorce: Is Love Is Blind star Danielle has officially filed for divorce nearly two months after she and husband Nick announced they were going their separate ways? Find out more below.

Who Is Danielle Ruhl?

In a unique Netflix social experiment, Danielle Ruhl and Nick Thompson fell in love. The two met on the set of the second season of the popular reality show Love Is Blind, which debuted on the streaming service in 2022.

Ruhl and Thompson hit it off right away, and they became the season’s first engaged couple. The happy pair exchanged vows in Chicago on June 8th, 2021.

In spite of this, Ruhl filed for divorce from Thompson in August 2022, after they had been married for nearly a year. In an interview with PEOPLE published a few months before their split, Thompson admitted, “We’re in couples counseling and we’ve been now, for almost the entire period since we’ve done [the show].”

Everything you need to know about Danielle Ruhl and Nick Thompson, from their initial meeting in the pods to their impending divorce, is right here.

Fans of Love Is Blind Season 1 were taken aback by the news of Iyanna and Jarrette’s divorce in August of 2022, given that both of the Season 1 married couples are still together. Shortly thereafter, they were taken aback when Nick and Danielle announced their separation.

Co-star Shaina Hurley was similarly taken aback by the news of the couples’ splits. Danielle’s hairdresser is her friend, and she understood how much the assistant marketing director had put into the union.

I was shocked, Shaina admitted to Distractify. “I was aware of events happening behind the scenes, and I know they were very real for Danielle. It was clear that she was head over heels in love. What I do know is that she is merely attempting to endure.” Shaina said that all she wants is for everyone to “be happy.”

Her next statement was simply, “I’m just praying for both spouses.” They’re all good people, and I’d like nothing more than for them to find fulfillment in life. You can start watching Love Is Blind: After the Altar on Netflix on September 16 at 3 AM EST.

Who Is Nick Thompson?

He attended Harper College, located in Illinois, and graduated with an associate’s degree. His later life journey took him to Florida, where he enrolled at Full Sail University.

After finishing college, Nick moved back to his hometown of Chicago and has since been employed in the marketing departments of several different businesses. Nick is the father of Love Is Blind’s puppies and the Vice President of Product Marketing at a Chicago-based software company.

According to Nick’s LinkedIn profile, he has been working with Mediafly for the past seven months. He uses his leisure time to help underprivileged kids in Chicago get an education and start a profession.

Danielle And Nick Divorce

